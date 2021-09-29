Hamilton Jewelers' Longtime Director, Jim Silfies, to Retire from the Jewelry Industry

Jim started his Illustrious career in 1972, in Lancaster, PA. He was recruited by his American Legion baseball coach, who was a Kay Jewelers manager. From the baseball diamond to selling diamonds, Jim quickly advanced to become a Kay's manager in Cornwell Heights, PA. He managed the store for one year before he accepted a position with J. E. Caldwell as their Merchandise Coordinator. J. E. Caldwell promoted Silfies in 1976 to the role of store director in Harrisburg, PA. He advanced within the company through 1992, moving from Pennsylvania, to the Wilmington, Delaware Dupont hotel, to Washington, DC on Connecticut Avenue, where he was the Director of Operations. He finished his career at J.E. Caldwell overseeing two stores in King of Prussia, PA.

After Jim's track record of success in the industry, a colleague of his informed him of an opportunity with Hamilton Jewelers. In 1992 he interviewed with Martin and Hank Siegel and accepted a role in Princeton, New Jersey as Store Director. He was promoted to the Regional Director of Hamilton's two Florida Stores in Palm Beach County in 1994 and led the region through 2021, assisting countless clients and mentoring countless Hamilton team members along the way.

Hamilton Jewelers COO Andrew Siegel said, "When I started in the industry, both my father and my late grandfather told me that if I wanted to learn something, I should watch Jim Silfies. I spent many days watching, and listening to, Jim's interactions with clients and team members and quickly realized that there's simply no one quite like Jim. The ease with which he makes you the center of his attention means that you'll always feel good after an interaction with Jim. I'll miss watching him work but am so happy for him as he begins his well-deserved next chapter."

Through his 30-year career with Hamilton, Jim has mentored hundreds of employees, represented Hamilton in the industry and community, built wonderful relationships with clients, and been involved in selling many millions of dollars in fine jewelry and watches.

Hamilton President and CEO Hank Siegel commented, "it has been an honor to count Jim Silfies as a member of the Hamilton family for 30 years. Jim possesses characteristics which have served him well as a leader from the start... fierce loyalty, commitment to doing what is best for the business, unconditional support for his team members, and a desire to go to extraordinary lengths to please the client. His humor, reliability, and vast industry knowledge have been tremendous assets through his career. Through his tenure with Hamilton, Jim wore many hats - leader, closer, recruiter, trainer, and all around good guy. The entire Hamilton team joins the Siegel family in wishing Jim and his wonderful wife, Michelle, much enjoyment in this next phase of their lives together".

