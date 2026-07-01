Hamilton Lane Holds Final Close of Sixth Direct Equity Fund, Raising $3.8 Billion in and alongside the Fund

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today announced it has closed on $3.8 billion in total commitments for its Direct Equity strategy in and alongside the Hamilton Lane Equity Opportunities Fund VI ("EO VI" or "the Fund"), reflecting strong investor interest for Hamilton Lane's track record of investment performance and differentiated investment approach. The prior vintage fund, Hamilton Lane Equity Opportunities Fund V, closed at $2.1 billion.

EO VI seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to middle-market buyout opportunities through Hamilton Lane's global Direct Equity platform. A wide range of global investors participated in the fundraise, including public pensions, sovereign wealth funds, Taft-Hartley pension plans, endowments, foundations, family offices and other financial institutions.

Ken Binick, Head of Direct Equity Investments at Hamilton Lane, commented: "We are thrilled to announce the final close of EO VI, our largest direct equity fund to date. Our differentiated approach within the middle market and our ability to deliver scaled strategic capital alongside our deep network of leading GPs resonated strongly with our investors. We continue to be encouraged by the early momentum across the portfolio, the various pathways for value creation across these companies, and our active pipeline of opportunities."

Megan Milne, Managing Director, Direct Equity Investments at Hamilton Lane, added: "The successful close of EO VI underscores the strength of our Direct Equity platform and reflects what our global investor base is looking for – access to a differentiated middle market opportunity set. We are grateful for the trust our existing and new investors have placed in us and are focused on making high-quality investments across an all-weather portfolio."

With more than $22.2 billion in AUM*, the firm's broader Direct Equity platform has been active for more than 30 years and is supported by a 43-person dedicated team. It includes commingled co-investment funds, evergreen vehicles and discretionary separate accounts. In just the last two years, Hamilton Lane's Direct Equity platform generated over $6 billion in distributions, and since inception the platform has made 787 discretionary direct equity investments.*

*As of March 31, 2026

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 785 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $1 trillion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $141.8 billion in discretionary assets and $905.3 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of March 31, 2026. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Hamilton Lane