Hamilton Lane Serves as Sole Lead Investor in Cynosure Partners' Single-Asset Continuation Vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY and CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynosure Partners ("Cynosure"), The Cynosure Group's direct investments business, and Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE), a leading global private markets firm, announced today the closing (the "Transaction") of a single-asset continuation vehicle ("Continuation Vehicle") for Savant Capital Holdings, LLC ("Savant Wealth Management", "Savant", or the "Company"). Ten years after Cynosure's initial investment in Savant, the Continuation Vehicle secured approximately $270 million in total commitments, providing a liquidity option to Cynosure's original limited partners. Funds managed by Hamilton Lane served as the sole lead investor and only source of new outside capital.

With over $57 billion in assets under management, Savant is one of the largest independent, fee-only registered investment advisors ("RIA") in the United States. The Company offers end-to-end investment management and wealth advisory services – along with complementary tax, consulting, and related legal capabilities – for more than 25,000 clients across 70 offices. The Transaction represents Hamilton Lane's latest investment in the RIA space, building on the firm's extensive experience investing across the wealth management ecosystem.

Cynosure remains an active minority investor and Board member alongside Kelso & Company ("Kelso"), a North American-focused middle market private equity firm. Savant employees continue to represent the largest shareholder group, reinforcing the Company's long-standing employee ownership model and continued commitment to aligning incentives with long-term value creation.

Keith Taylor, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Cynosure, noted, "Ten years marked the right time for us to allow our original investors to take liquidity in what has been a great partnership with the entire Savant organization. We have as much conviction in Savant's future today as when we first invested, and we are excited and grateful to welcome Hamilton Lane for this next phase of growth."

Keith Brittain, Co-Head of Secondary Investments at Hamilton Lane, commented, "Savant is a high-quality business with a strong management team operating in an attractive segment of the wealth management market that continues to benefit from powerful secular tailwinds. This Transaction reflects Hamilton Lane's deep middle market experience and our ability to develop tailored solutions designed to align with the needs of our partners and support long-term value creation. We're excited to partner with Cynosure on this compelling opportunity."

Brent Brodeski, Founder and CEO of Savant, added, "It is difficult to find private investors that are truly long-term oriented and supportive of employee-owned organizations. We are fortunate to have two in Cynosure and Kelso. Savant is over 25x larger today than it was when Cynosure invested ten years ago, and we believe we are still in the early innings. We appreciate the vote of confidence in our future that this Transaction signifies."

Campbell Lutyens served as exclusive financial advisor to Cynosure. Ropes & Gray served as legal advisor to Hamilton Lane and Debevoise served as legal advisor to Cynosure.

About Cynosure Partners

The Cynosure Group is a diversified investment firm that supports institutions, family offices, foundations, endowments, and like-minded investors who are seeking to build their wealth and maximize their impact in the world. With offices in Salt Lake City and New York City, Cynosure Partners – the private direct investments business of The Cynosure Group – targets partnerships with founders and management-owners of North American-based, profitable middle-market companies who retain meaningful ownership stakes post-close. By investing throughout the capital structure, making minority as well as control investments, and by providing long-term and follow-on capital, Cynosure offers limited partners and founder-management owners alike a differentiated capital solution in the financial services, industrials, and consumer sectors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 785 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $1 trillion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $141.8 billion in discretionary assets and $905.3 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of March 31, 2026. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn.

About Savant Wealth Management

Savant Wealth Management is a leading independent, nationally recognized, fee-only firm serving clients for nearly 40 years. As a trusted advisor, Savant offers investment management, financial planning, retirement plans, and family office services to financially established individuals and institutions. Savant Wealth Management also offers corporate accounting, tax preparation, payroll, and consulting through its affiliate, Savant Tax & Consulting, and estate planning document preparation and other legal services through its affiliated law firm, Savant Legal LLP.

SOURCE Hamilton Lane