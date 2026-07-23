Hamilton Lane Board Elects Michael Schmertzler as New Independent Director

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) announced that its Board of Directors elected Michael Schmertzler as a new independent director, effective July 22, 2026. Schmertzler's appointment constitutes the fifth independent director to be named to the Board, serving alongside the firm's three executive directors.

Hartley Rogers, Executive Co-Chairman at Hamilton Lane and Chairman of the HLNE Board, commented: "Michael is a highly accomplished executive who will be a strong addition to the Board. As the global investment landscape has become increasingly complex, his deep business, governance, technology and financial services experience across both private and public sectors will bring a valuable perspective to our Board and firm."

Erik Hirsch, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Board Member at Hamilton Lane, commented: "As our platform continues to scale, we are delighted to welcome Michael to the Board. We believe his strategic perspective and industry expertise will further enhance the Board's capabilities and help position Hamilton Lane to remain at the forefront of innovation, growth and value creation across the private markets."

Schmertzler brings extensive investment, corporate finance and governance experience to the HLNE Board. Since 1998, he has served as a Lecturer and Adjunct Professor at Yale University in the Department of Economics and School of Management and during that time was also a Visiting Professor at Yale-NUS College Singapore.

He currently serves as Chairman and director of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTCT), a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on treatments for rare genetic disorders. He is also Chairman and a director of Berryville Holdings, which develops attribution and protection systems for the defense and intelligence community and of Dispel, LLC, a provider of communication networks for operational technology. In addition, he serves as Executive Chairman of SHY Therapeutics and as a director of AgNovos, both biotechnology companies. He is also a Charter Trustee of Phillips Academy Andover.

Schmertzler's prior investment and corporate finance experience includes serving as a post-bankruptcy independent director of Lehman Commercial Paper, Inc. (2012-2020). Earlier in his career, he was a Managing Director at Credit Suisse First Boston Equity Partners, L.P., serving in various roles including as Chair of the Investment Committee (1997-2014). Prior to that, he served as a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and held senior roles including as President of Morgan Stanley Leveraged Capital Funds.

"I am delighted to join Hamilton Lane's Board and look forward to contributing from my experience and collaborating with its leadership as they grow its global platform and capabilities," said Schmertzler.

He received a B.A. from Yale College in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry, History, and City Planning, and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 785 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $1 trillion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $141.8 billion in discretionary assets and $905.3 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of March 31, 2026. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Hamilton Lane