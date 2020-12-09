Hamilton launches COVID-19 vaccine admin, pharmacy support initiative

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare and government administrators presently planning for large- and small-scale COVID-19 vaccine administration now have an additional proven asset to deploy. Leveraging its extensive custom structure design and construction experience for clients like Baxter Healthcare, Caris Life Sciences, Healthcare Logistics and others, Hamilton Exhibits launched a new line of scalable structures and safety solutions for vaccine administration and pharmacy support (see https://bit.ly/HamiltonSupportAndSafety for details).

COVID-19 vaccine administration will require innovative cooperation from healthcare, industry and government sectors. EFFECTIVE COVID-19 VACCINE ADMIN SUPPORT – Custom temporary structures from Hamilton offer scalable solutions to aid healthcare, government, hospitals, schools, and retail pharmacies in planning and conducting vaccine administration. Solutions range from very large-scale solutions to individual personal consultation rooms. See https://bit.ly/HamiltonSupportAndSafety for more.

"We conducted broad outreach to state and local government officials, as well as hospital CEOs and those engaged in planning and distribution of the new COVID-19 vaccines," said Dan Cantor CEO of Hamilton Exhibits. "As a result, our new Support and Safety Solutions Group is prepared to positively address vaccine administration issues and planning on a variety of levels."

These easily sanitized structures can be quickly designed and built to support healthcare professionals, medical technicians and pharmacists facing the complex task of administering dozens, even hundreds of vaccines per day.

These structures – which include a range of scalable structure applications up to very large arena vaccine administrations as well as small as individual rural pharmacies —promote safety and privacy while maximizing efficiency.

The Support and Safety Solutions Group includes the successful school-based TQR (temporary quarantine room) for COVID-19 issues management now being used by schools in four states.

"To reach maximum success, the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine administration will require innovative cooperation from a variety of healthcare, industry and government sectors," said Cantor. "We count it a privilege to offer our successful national experience in designing and building high-tech complicated exhibits for Fortune 50-level clients, as that experience translates well into designing high-efficiency structures to support vaccine administration – small and large scale – and private consultation rooms for healthcare services in pharmacies and clinics."

Quick set-up and take-down capacity: Hamilton vaccine administration support structures provide privacy, quick sanitation, and customizable patient post-vaccine monitoring.

Scalable design and construction: Large scale gymnasium/Big Box applications to a single patient vaccine environment in a retail pharmacy.

More information about the Hamilton Support and Safety group is available at https://bit.ly/HamiltonSupportAndSafety and at https://bit.ly/HamiltonVaccineAdminSolutions

