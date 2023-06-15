Hamilton Offers In-Depth Exploration of DSP Operation Units and CPPs with New White Paper

News provided by

Hamilton Company

15 Jun, 2023, 02:00 ET

BONADUZ, Switzerland, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton has just released a comprehensive new white paper, "Biopharma PAT: Downstream Critical Process Parameters." This whitepaper serves as a powerful resource for biopharma manufacturers seeking to design efficient and robust DSP processes and ensure product quality, safety, and efficacy in biopharmaceutical production. The document is compelling for downstream skid-builders as well with multiple real-life examples provided. 

Continue Reading
Hamilton Company Logo
Hamilton Company Logo

During the production (upstream) and successive purification and concentration (downstream) of biopharmaceuticals in a GMP environment, each product must retain the expected biological activity and potency in its intended therapeutic application. By defining their critical quality attributes (CQAs) and controlling the corresponding critical process parameters (CPPs) with appropriate process analytical technology (PAT), the biopharma manufacturers can achieve such a goal.

Process control requires in-line process monitoring. In downstream processing, however, in-line monitoring can pose significant systems design challenges. In this white paper, Hamilton explores the CPPs which are mandatory to control for each unit operation of the DSP skid train, such as: buffer preparation/dilution, protein A and IEX chromatography, filtration, and virus inactivation. In-line sensor management tips and examples are provided to help manufacturers implementing such systems achieve the highest measurement accuracy.

"We often see our customers in biopharmaceutical manufacturing grapple with how best to choose and implement PAT that are both robust in scope and efficient in use," states Giovanni Campolongo, Senior Market Segment Manager Biopharma. "With this white paper, we seek to shed light on these systems as well as provide examples and actionable information for implementing in-line sensors to monitor downstream processing. The report is sure to become an indispensable resource for our current and prospective clients."

To access the whitepaper, visit https://www.hamiltoncompany.com/biopharma-downstream-white-paper

About Hamilton:

Hamilton is a leading global manufacturer, providing automated liquid handling workstations, laboratory automation technology, and process analytical sensors to the scientific community. With a focus on innovative design, the Hamilton product portfolio includes liquid handling platforms, standard application-based solutions, small devices, process sensors, consumables, and OEM liquid handling solutions.

Known for advancing the life science, clinical diagnostics, forensics, biotechnology and biopharma industries, Hamilton products offer reliability, performance, and flexibility. Hamilton utilizes state-of-the-art manufacturing at production facilities in Reno, Nevada, and Bonaduz, Switzerland as part of their continuous commitment to quality and has earned a global ISO 9001 certification. Privately held, Hamilton maintains headquarters in Reno, Nevada; Franklin, Massachusetts; and Bonaduz, Switzerland, along with subsidiary offices throughout the world.

www.hamiltoncompany.com

Media Contact:
Sissy Kephart
1 (775) 858-3000
[email protected]

SOURCE Hamilton Company

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.