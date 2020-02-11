Hamilton-Ryker's TalentGro® division, in partnership with Tooling U-SME, receives DoD grant to help create next-generation workforce through scholarships

Tooling U-SME, the leading provider of manufacturing training solutions, will utilize the DoD grant to develop relevant, manufacturing-focused training for the current and future manufacturing workforce that will help ensure the DoD's technological superiority. Through their partnership with Tooling U-SME, TalentGro will incorporate newly created educational resources into their workforce training and apprenticeship programs.

"We are pleased to be in this partnership with Hamilton-Ryker to support manufacturers as they seek advanced manufacturing training solutions," said Jeannine Kunz, vice president of Tooling U-SME. "Together, we will help keep defense manufacturing up to date with the latest in advanced technology and processes, to help create a skilled workforce that sustains the U.S. defense innovation base."

TalentGro is the workforce development division that seeks to close the skills gap by finding and developing talent to meet the demands of today's workforce. In addition to the traditional registered apprenticeships, the division also offers pre-apprenticeships, group apprenticeships and intermediary services to give employers options for developing their workforces.

"Providing apprenticeship opportunities is both effective and rewarding. This grant allows us to offer scholarships in both pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeships for manufacturing companies across the nation," said Chief Operating Officer, Shari Franey. "Our goal is to recruit transitioning military and veterans, as well as diverse and superior civilian talent into manufacturing opportunities."

TalentGro offers a wide variety of customizable training programs and intermediary services designed to prepare today's civilian and veteran workers with the skills and knowledge needed by employers in key industries. To learn more about how the grant could work for you as an employer, go to Grant Scholarships one-pager.

About Hamilton-Ryker

For more information about TalentGro's parent company, Hamilton-Ryker, and the additional Total Workforce Solutions they offer including a plan for Workforce 2020, visit www.hamilton-ryker.com.

About Tooling U-SME

Tooling U-SME delivers versatile, competency-based learning and development solutions to the manufacturing community, working with more than half of all Fortune 500® manufacturing companies, as well as 600 educational institutions across the country. A division of SME, a nonprofit that connects all those who are passionate about making things that improve our world, Tooling U-SME can be found at www.toolingu.com.

