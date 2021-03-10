Hamilton-Selway Fine Art Announces First Online Auction of 2021, The Promise of Spring

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton-Selway Fine Art is thrilled to present its first online auction of 2021, The Promise of Spring, benefiting Oscar's Place Adoption Center and Sanctuary , founded by our own Phil Selway. This collection of Modern, Pop, and Contemporary artworks sing with a vivacity appropriate to a transitional time that is so much more than just the turning of the seasons — it's the beginning of a new brighter era. There is no better way to celebrate this renewal than to bring fresh art into the homes and collections of our clientele, and to pass along proceeds to support animal welfare at Oscar's. Our mission is about connection: connecting the best art with the best people, connecting our client's tastes and interests with work that reflects their truest selves, and connecting a community of collectors and patrons to each other through the shared love of art, through the belief that culture can reflect and shape a new reality. Our auctions are a brilliant tool in those pursuits, providing the greatest access to the most prized masterworks in our inventory as we continue to undercut all other auction houses with buyer premiums at a fraction of our competitors'. See how much impact a new work can make in your life and know that your purchase contributed to saving the lives of countless animals.