Hamilton-Selway Fine Art Announces First Online Auction of 2021, The Promise of Spring
Mar 10, 2021, 13:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton-Selway Fine Art is thrilled to present its first online auction of 2021, The Promise of Spring, benefiting Oscar's Place Adoption Center and Sanctuary, founded by our own Phil Selway. This collection of Modern, Pop, and Contemporary artworks sing with a vivacity appropriate to a transitional time that is so much more than just the turning of the seasons — it's the beginning of a new brighter era. There is no better way to celebrate this renewal than to bring fresh art into the homes and collections of our clientele, and to pass along proceeds to support animal welfare at Oscar's. Our mission is about connection: connecting the best art with the best people, connecting our client's tastes and interests with work that reflects their truest selves, and connecting a community of collectors and patrons to each other through the shared love of art, through the belief that culture can reflect and shape a new reality. Our auctions are a brilliant tool in those pursuits, providing the greatest access to the most prized masterworks in our inventory as we continue to undercut all other auction houses with buyer premiums at a fraction of our competitors'. See how much impact a new work can make in your life and know that your purchase contributed to saving the lives of countless animals.
Our Promise of Spring auction runs March 15th – 23rd and includes work by Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Helen Frankenthaler, Jean-Michelle Basquiat, Alexander Calder, Keith Haring, Damien Hirst, Jeff Koons, Roy Lichtenstein, James Rosenquist, Robert Indiana, KAWS, Alex Katz, David Hockney, Ellsworth Kelly, Julian Opie, Fred Tomaselli, Mr. Brainwash, Sam Francis, Donald Sultan, Jim Dine, Donald Baechler, Robert Cottingham, Stuart Davis, Peter Max, Kenny Scharf, Tom Wesselmann, Burton Morris, and Jonas Wood. For a full list of works sign into our auction page here, www.HSFAauctions.com.
Hamilton-Selway Fine Art, West Hollywood, CA
8678 Melrose Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90069
310-657-1711
Hamilton-Selway Fine Art is an internationally prominent gallery specializing in Pop Art limited edition prints and paintings. For three decades, their client list has included esteemed members of the Hollywood community and people of all walks of life who simply love art.
For more information about the auction or for general press inquiries please visit our website: www.hamiltonselway.com or contact Ron Valdez at 310-657-1711 / [email protected]
Twitter: @hamiltonselway
Facebook: Hamilton-Selway Fine Art
Instagram: hamiltonselwayfineart
SOURCE Hamilton-Selway Fine Art
Share this article