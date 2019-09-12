Hamilton-Selway Fine Art exhibits Know Thyself

Poignantly, the joyful fruits of this collaboration replace the Greek gods and fates referenced by the title with influences that shaped the two collaborators growing up. Bold graphic depictions of popular cartoon characters inspired from Galgano's and Karpman's childhood are painted atop Karpman's transcendent tie-dye textiles representing the powerful currents of both commercial-driven and spontaneous popular culture of the 60s and 70s as well as the 90s and 2000s. The result is an effervescent body of work that takes the ordinary and banal and transforms them into thought provoking, visually-stunning, accessible art.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

David Galgano has maintained a troubled love triangle with painting and art dealing for more than thirty years. Adam Karpman is a textiles artists straddling the line between art and craft. The two met at the Pasadena Rose Bowl Swap Meet and began working together, Karpman producing colorful substrates for Galgano's painting. Though continuing a creative practice in private while maintaining his public presence as a dealer for many years, Galgano recently began exhibiting his own work again. Sharing his renewed excitement for the changes in his practice, Galgano initiated Karpman to begin thinking of his work in a new light, to see the differences between his own dying and what one might expect from the craft.

