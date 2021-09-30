Hamilton-Selway Fine Art is excited to present: Louis Carreon: New Editions

Like his predecessor, Carreon pulls from a rich and quixotic personal narrative, one built on meaningful engagement with street culture, a lifetime of travel, personal struggle with addiction, incarceration, and luxury collaborations with the wealthy and powerful. That broad exposure to the entire class structure of society lends Carreon's work an intense criticality balanced only by the immediacy of his mark making. Through both symbolism and calligraphic gesture, Carreon builds a new iconography reflecting the near-religious fervor and pseudo-dogma that seeped into darker aspects of secular life. Through that same language, he suggests the possibility of a new redemption, a grace more powerful than the daily micro-manipulations and grinding pursuit of ill-gotten gains — a rebirth of disarming authenticity coming through with every brushstroke.

Celebrate Louis Carreon's work today by adding a limited edition print to your collection for only $1,500, frame included! If you are in the LA area, see the work in person at the gallery to experience the deliverance from the banal that only great contemporary art can provide.

Hamilton-Selway Fine Art, West Hollywood, CA

8678 Melrose Avenue

West Hollywood, CA 90069

310-657-1711

Hamilton-Selway Fine Art is an internationally prominent gallery specializing in Pop Art limited edition prints and paintings. For three decades, their client list has included esteemed members of the Hollywood community, billionaire investors, Academy Award winning actors, and people of all walks of life who simply love art.

For more information about the auction or for general press inquiries please visit our website: www.hamiltonselway.com or contact Ron Valdez at 310-657-1711 / [email protected]

Twitter: @hamiltonselway

Facebook: Hamilton-Selway Fine Art

Instagram: hamiltonselwayfineart

SOURCE Hamilton-Selway Fine Art

Related Links

http://www.hamiltonselway.com

