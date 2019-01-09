Hamilton-Selway Presents the Exhibition "Andy Warhol - Three Decades of Fame"

Hamilton-Selway Fine Art, concurrent with the Whitney Museum's acclaimed Retrospective "Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again" and the first Frieze—Los Angeles Contemporary Art Fair, is proud to announce "Andy Warhol—Three Decades of Fame".

Andy Warhol was one of the first "Superstar" Artists—his creative innovation and then his omnipresent Celebrity has had a greater influence on American Culture than any artist before or since his life. This incredible and ongoing celebrity has often disguised the fact that he was one of the most serious and influential artists of the twentieth century.

As one of the leading dealers of Andy Warhol's work in the country, Hamilton-Selway is pleased to announce this extensive exhibition that also celebrates our 25 years in business on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood.

The exhibition will show many rare and unique works from the sixties until his untimely death in 1987. It will include Paintings, Drawings and Screenprints. The centerpiece of the exhibition is a monumental Screenprint of Debbie Harry, one of the true cultural Icons of the 80's. This work epitomizes Warhol's obsession with fame and beauty.

The Exhibition runs through March 8, 2019.

