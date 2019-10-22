"Hamilton" Star Leslie Odom, Jr. To Perform At PA Society Dinner

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie Odom, Jr., the accomplished Broadway star and a beloved son of Pennsylvania, will provide live entertainment at this year's Pennsylvania Society Annual Dinner in New York City on Saturday Dec. 7, 2019, the Pennsylvania Society announced today.

Odom, who won Grammy and Tony awards for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in the Broadway Musical "Hamilton," went to high school in Philadelphia and graduated from Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

He will perform three songs at the PA Society Dinner. Tickets for the dinner are available at The Pennsylvania Society website: www.pasociety.com.

"Between Leslie Odom, Jr. and the winner of our coveted Gold Medal for Distinguished Achievement – the University of Pennsylvania's remarkable President Amy Gutmann – this year's Pennsylvania Society Dinner will be a can't-miss event," said PA Society President Robert Ciaruffoli Jr.

"I want to thank President Gutmann for selecting Mr. Odom as our entertainer. We couldn't be more proud to have both of them at this year's event," Ciaruffoli said.

Leslie Odom, Jr. Bio

Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer, Leslie Odom, Jr., has taken the entertainment world by storm across a variety of media – spanning Broadway, television, film, and music.

Odom, Jr. recently wrapped production on a lead role in David Chase's movie prequel to the Award-winning HBO series SOPRANOS, THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK. He will next be seen in Kasi Lemmons' HARRIET for Focus Features which premiered at Toronto Film Festival and will be released November 1st, 2019, as well as the feature film directorial debut MUSIC from recording artist, Sia, and NEEDLE IN A TIMESTACK written and directed by John Ridley. He is also voicing a character in Josh Gad's animated musical-comedy CENTRAL PARK for Apple.

He was last seen in Kenneth Branagh's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS for Twentieth Century Fox and Takashi Doscher's ONLY, which premiered at Tribeca Film Festival. Previous film work includes the 2012 historical drama, RED TAILS, executive produced by George Lucas.

Odom, Jr. is best known for his breakout role as 'Aaron Burr' in the smash hit Broadway musical, HAMILTON, for which he received a 2015 Drama Desk Award nomination and won the Tony Award for "Best Actor in a Musical". He also won a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the original cast recording. He made his Broadway debut in RENT.

A Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Odom, Jr.'s self-titled debut album charted at #1 on the Billboard Jazz chart and his Christmas album, Simply Christmas hit #1 on iTunes and Billboard Jazz Charts.

He will be dropping a new album, "Mr", on November 8, 2019.

On March 27, 2018, Odom, Jr. added the title of author to his resume with the release of his book – FAILING UP: HOW TO TAKE RISKS, AIM HIGHER, and NEVER STOP LEARNING. FAILING UP is about unlocking your true potential and making your dreams come true even when it seems impossible. The book was published by Feiwel & Friends, an imprint of Macmillan Publishers.

Odom, Jr. was raised in Philadelphia and graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. He currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife, fellow actress Nicolette Robinson, and daughter.

Founded in 1899, The Pennsylvania Society is a nonprofit, nonpartisan charitable organization with more than 2,000 members. Its purpose is to honor achievement, to reward excellence, to promote good will and understanding to celebrate service to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and to humanity. It is the longest-lived organization of its kind in the country. For additional information about The Pennsylvania Society, please visit www.pasociety.com.

