Hamilton Wingo Attorneys Judge UNT Dallas College of Law Moot Court Competition

DALLAS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced attorneys Allie Hallmark and Delma Gorostieta from the Dallas plaintiffs law firm Hamilton Wingo recently served as judges for the University of North Texas Dallas College of Law's annual Judge's Gavel Competition at the school's campus in downtown Dallas.

The two trial lawyers served alongside other local attorneys and members of the judiciary to assess presentations from first-year (1L) UNT Dallas Law students covering "real-world" case issues. Students with the top rankings faced off in a single-elimination tournament, which was won by Chaelie DeJohn on April 18, 2026.

Allie judged the final round alongside Judge Martin Hoffman from the 68th Civil District Court in Dallas and former Texas Fifth Court of Appeals Justice Robbie Partida-Kipness.

Both Allie and Delma have strong ties to the University of North Texas, where Allie completed her undergraduate coursework, and Delma earned her law degree. Allie went on to win the National Moot Court Competition at the Texas Tech University School of Law.

The Judge's Gavel Competition is sponsored by the University of North Texas Dallas College of Law Student Bar Association. Last year, the UNT Dallas College of Law Moot Court Team eliminated the second-seeded team from Harvard Law School at the National Moot Court Competition in New York before finishing No. 3 among nearly 200 participating law schools.

One of the nation's premier trial firms, Hamilton Wingo has won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements over the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving truck, automobile, motorcycle, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, construction accidents, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, and industrial accidents, as well as high-stakes business litigation.

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo LLP