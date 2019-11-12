Hamilton Wingo, LLP Adds New Associate Joshua Klinck

Klinck has broad experience representing personal injury clients in Texas. He is an experienced litigator who has successfully handled hundreds of personal injury matters and has recovered millions for his clients through settlement and verdict. Klinck has tried approximately 19 cases to jury verdict in Texas.

"I am passionate about helping those who have faced life-altering injuries caused by someone else's negligence," said Klinck. "I am excited to join a firm with a proven history of obtaining justice and large verdicts for their clients."

A graduate of the Texas Wesleyan University School of Law, Klinck earned his undergraduate degree from the Texas Christian University. He is admitted to practice law in Texas, including the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

About Hamilton Wingo, LLP

The trial lawyers at Hamilton Wingo, LLP, specialize in representing individuals in high-stakes, complex litigation on a contingency fee basis. They have obtained more than $100 million in verdicts and settlements for their clients. For additional information, contact Jason Hartline at 214.234.7305 or email jhartline@hamiltonwingo.com.

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo, LLP