Hamilton Zanze Acquires Multifamily Community in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate firm Hamilton Zanze (HZ) has purchased The Wyatt, a 368-unit apartment community in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The purchase marks the firm's second acquisition in the Fort Collins market and 15th in Colorado. The community, newly built in 2019, is in immediate proximity to Interstate 25, providing access to Downtown Fort Collins, Downtown Denver, and major regional employers.

"The Wyatt offered an exciting opportunity to buy a brand-new asset in Fort Collins," said David Nelson, managing director of acquisitions for Hamilton Zanze. "The property features an extensive amenity package, a prime location near regional employers, and offers residents the quality of life provided by the city's close proximity to outdoor recreation. We are excited about our continued growth in the Fort Collins market."

The Wyatt was 89.1% occupied at purchase. The community is located at 4701 Strauss Cabin Road in the desirable Fort Collins South submarket, approximately 15 minutes from Downtown Fort Collins. The 368 units range from 761-1,413 square feet and community amenities include a clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, and a spa, steam room, and cabanas.

Management of the property has also been transitioned to HZ affiliate Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based company.

To learn more about The Wyatt, please visit https://www.thewyattfoco.com/.

ABOUT HAMILTON ZANZE

Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $4.8 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 89 properties (21,363 units) across 15 states. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

