Hamilton Zanze Acquires Oasis at Montclair Apartments in Washington D.C. Metro

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze (HZ) has acquired the Oasis at Montclair Apartments in Dumfries, VA (Washington D.C. metropolitan area). The purchase closed on November 5th.

The 244-unit, Class A community was built in 2014 along Interstate 95 and offers easy access to Washington D.C., Downtown Richmond, and Northern Virginia. The metro economy is anchored by the federal government and is among one of the nation's most stable regions.

Multifamily investor Hamilton Zanze acquired the 244-unit Oasis at Montclair Apartments on November 5th. The community, located in Dumfries, Virginia, features a spacious clubhouse and a multitude of amenities perfectly suited to residents of the D.C. submarket.

"Northern Virginia is experiencing substantial growth and Oasis at Montclair is strategically located to serve the market and grow our portfolio in the area," said David Nelson, managing director of transactions at Hamilton Zanze.

The community offers a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units averaging 1,016 square feet and featuring individual climate control, dishwashers and garbage disposals, and in-unit washers and dryers.

Community amenities include a fitness center, car wash, coffee bar, dog park, internet café, movie theater, clubhouse, outdoor fitness center, outdoor cabanas with grills, saline pool, and yoga room.

HZ plans to renovate the remaining 219 classic units with vinyl plank flooring, stainless-steel appliances, new lighting, and smart home technology. The company also will refresh all community amenities and replace the theater room and outdoor workout area. Property management responsibilities have been transferred to Mission Rock Residential.

Oasis at Montclair is located 28 miles from Amazon's planned new corporate headquarters (HQ2) in Crystal City, Arlington, VA. Spanning 2.1 million square feet, HQ2 is projected to support 25,000 new jobs with average salaries above $150,000, resulting in roughly $1.7 billion in employee compensation and more than $4.3 billion in net new economic activity.

