Hamilton Zanze Acquires Property in Odenton

BALTIMORE, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze is excited to announce the purchase of Echelon at Odenton Apartments, our 14th acquisition in the state of Maryland. The firm closed the deal on this Class-A property on June 28, 2022.

San Francisco-based investment firm Hamilton Zanze has acquired the Echelon at Odenton apartment community just outside of Baltimore. The 244-unit garden-style apartment community is comprised of a single-story central clubhouse, shown here, and two five-story residential buildings.

The Echelon at Odenton property is a garden-style community built in 2016 on 6.6 acres. The property was 97% occupied at purchase and is comprised of a single-story central clubhouse and two five-story residential buildings. These units range from 759 square feet to 1,456 square feet. The community includes several upscale amenities such as a state-of-the-art theater, barbecue and grilling areas, clubhouse, TV lounge and bar, playground, game room, pool, covered bike storage, and many others. Unit amenities include storage space, in-unit washers/dryer, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, loft floorplans, high ceilings, and more.

"We are excited to further expand our presence in Maryland with the purchase of Echelon at Odenton," said David Nelson, Hamilton Zanze's chief investment officer. "The 2016 mid-rise community features best-in-class amenities, a central location near the largest employers in the state of Maryland like Fort Meade, and close proximity to an abundance of retail and entertainment in Downtown Baltimore. This property is in a strong position due to its stable, high-income tenant base employed in essential roles across military and government positions."

The property is located at 315 Nevada Avenue in Odenton, located in the Baltimore Metropolitan Area. Its position within the Baltimore MSA provides easy access to major employment markets and entertainment options. There are 10 Fortune 500 companies based in the Baltimore metro, including McDonalds, DISH Network, Dollar Tree, and International Paper. Odenton is also a top regional destination for locals and tourists, as it offers many unique restaurants, coffee shops, outlets, amusements rides, and events. With this latest acquisition, HZ now owns and operates six properties in the Baltimore market.

HZ's capital improvements will include site and landscaping enhancements, amenity updates, unit maintenance repairs, and sustainability implementation. Management of the property has also been transitioned to HZ affiliate Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based company.

Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $5.9 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 132 properties (22,821 units) across 17 states and 30 market areas. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

