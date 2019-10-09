Hamilton Zanze Acquires Rivertop Apartments in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze (HZ) partnered with Cantor Fitzgerald to purchase the Rivertop Apartments in Nashville, TN. The transaction closed on October 4th, and property management responsibilities have been transferred to Mission Rock Residential.

The Rivertop Apartments, located in West Nashville, are in close proximity to the Cumberland River provides scenic views, access to walking trails, and options for outdoor recreation including kayaking, canoeing, and fishing. The 224-unit luxury apartment community was purchased by Hamilton Zanze, a San Francisco-based multifamily investment firm, in partnership with Cantor Fitzgerald.

The property was recently developed by Birmingham-based LIV Development and was completed in 2019. The property is located at 5800 River Road in West Nashville, and its proximity to the Cumberland River provides scenic views, access to walking trails, and options for outdoor recreation including kayaking, canoeing, and fishing. Downtown Nashville is a short 20-minute drive from the property.

"Rivertop Apartments provided a great opportunity to buy a brand-new property in a great submarket," said Dave Nelson, Hamilton Zanze's managing director of transactions. "We are confident that the property's contemporary vintage, amenity package, and prime location will provide our residents with the quality of life offered in Nashville's urban core. We are excited about our continued growth in the region."

The 224-unit luxury apartment community offers large one-, two-, and three-bedroom units ranging between 878 square feet and 1,418 square feet. Rivertop features state-of-the-art amenities and high-end interiors that include granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and private balconies.

Community amenities include a resident clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, bocce ball court, dog park, pet spa, and outdoor grills and firepits.

Nashville benefits from a well-established economy driven by a dynamic private sector and a qualified workforce stemming from the presence of top regional universities like Vanderbilt University, Fisk University, and Middle Tennessee State University.

Tennessee's capital city is known for its music industry, but its educated talent pool and affordable operating costs also make it a top destination for relocating and expanding companies including Gap, LG Electronics, Bridgestone, and Ernst & Young. Continued investments in Nashville resulted in over 15 million annual visitors and $7 billion in visitor spending in 2018.

To learn more about the Rivertop Apartments, please visit www.missionrockresidential.com/apartments/tn/nashville/rivertop/.

ABOUT HAMILTON ZANZE

Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $4 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 82 properties (19,826 units) across 15 states. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Marshall / (504) 644-7335

225903@email4pr.com

SOURCE Hamilton Zanze

Related Links

http://www.hamiltonzanze.com/

