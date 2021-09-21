Hamilton Zanze Buys Sixth Multifamily Community in Nashville Metro

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate firm Hamilton Zanze (HZ) has acquired the 228-unit The Retreat in Arden Village in Columbia, Tennessee. This represents HZ's seventh acquisition in Tennessee and sixth in the Nashville metro area.

The community, built in 2007 with additions in 2018, is located 40 miles south of Nashville, which benefits from a well-established economy driven by a dynamic private sector and a qualified workforce. Nashville is also home to several Fortune 500 companies and top regional universities like Vanderbilt University.

The 228-unit apartment community features a broad range of one and two bedroom residences with granite countertops, large closets, hardwood floors, and full size in-unit washer and dryers. Hamilton Zanze, a national multifamily real estate investment firm with a twenty year history, has acquired The Retreat at Arden Village apartment community in Columbia, Tennessee.

"The Retreat at Arden Village offered an attractive opportunity to buy a quality asset in a very strong submarket within the Nashville MSA," said David Nelson, Hamilton Zanze's chief transactions officer. "The property features a contemporary vintage, robust amenity package, and prime location near great job drivers which will provide our residents with the quality of life offered in Nashville's growing urban core. Being that this is now our seventh acquisition in the state of Tennessee and sixth in the Nashville metro, we are excited about our continued growth in the region."

The Retreat at Arden Village is located at 2477 Palomar Circle and was 97.0% occupied at purchase. The 228 units average 1,080 square feet with seven different floor plans. Community amenities include an indoor fitness center, business center, clubhouse, resort-style pool, dog park, billiards room, and an outdoor entertainment kitchen with grills. Unit amenities include granite countertops, large closets, hardwood floors, and full size in-unit washer and dryers.

Management of the property has also been transitioned to HZ affiliate Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based company.

To learn more about The Retreat at Arden Village, please visit https://www.missionrockresidential.com/apartments/tn/columbia/retreat-at-arden-village/.

ABOUT HAMILTON ZANZE

Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $5.3 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 97 properties (21,673 units) across 15 states and 29 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

