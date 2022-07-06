Hamilton Zanze Buys Thirteenth Multifamily Community in Maryland

BALTIMORE, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco- based real estate firm Hamilton Zanze (HZ) partnered with DCA Partners to acquire the 255-unit Residences at Waterstone in Pikesville, Maryland. Cushman & Wakefield represented both buyer and seller on this transaction. This represents HZ's thirteenth acquisition in Maryland.

The property, built in 2002, is just north of Downtown Baltimore, which is situated at the northernmost mouth of the Patapsco River on the Chesapeake Bay.

Hamilton Zanze has acquired The Residences at Waterstone Apartments, a 255-unit apartment community in Baltimore. The apartment community is the company's 13th acquisition in the State of Maryland and features large, spacious apartment units and a full set of resident amenities such as this expansive central pool.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Maryland with the purchase of Residences at Waterstone in Pikesville, MD," said David Nelson, Hamilton Zanze's Chief Investment Officer. "This unique asset features oversized units, favorable amenities, convenient location to employers, and close proximity to an abundance of retail and entertainment in Downtown Baltimore."

The community is located at 225 Galvariun Court in the desirable Owings Mills/Pikesville/Randallstown submarket, approximately 22-minute drive or 15 miles from Downtown Baltimore. The 255 units average 1,453 square feet with 26 different floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck, movie theater, tennis courts and a dog park. Unit amenities include attached garages, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood/vinyl flooring, washer/dryer in unit, and private balconies.

HZ's capital improvements will include site improvements, building repairs, amenity improvements, continuing the unit renovation campaign implemented by the seller, and sustainability updates. Management of the property has also been transitioned to HZ affiliate Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based company.

To learn more about Residences at Waterstone, please visit https://www.missionrockresidential.com/apartments/md/pikesville/residences-at-waterstone/.

ABOUT HAMILTON ZANZE

Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $6.2 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 132 properties (22,821 units) across 17 states and 30 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

