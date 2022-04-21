Hamilton Zanze Names New Chief Executive and Expands Shareholding Partnership from Within

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the company enters in its third decade, San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is pleased to announce a series of important leadership shifts. This next stage comes on the heels of an exceptional year, in which the company acquired more than $1 billion in multifamily properties in the 12-month period.

After leading the company's investment efforts for more than a decade, company president Kurt Houtkooper today accedes to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Houtkooper joined Hamilton Zanze in 2003, just two years after its founding, and has since been instrumental in shaping the organization. He assumes the title of CEO from Mark Hamilton, a Founding Partner of the company who remains highly engaged in HZ's senior ranks.

"Kurt has led our investment activity from the early days and has deep regard with our staff, our investors, and our broader real estate partner and brokerage community," said Hamilton. "His transition to CEO is natural for our continued success. We are lucky to have him at the helm."

In addition to his day-to-day investment direction role, Houtkooper has been instrumental in the organization's recent launch of its first discretionary fund, a $50 million fund now allowing the all-star HZ team to invest in unique deals with more agility.

"By expanding our investment offerings to include this new discretionary fund alongside our individual property-based deals, we are growing significantly as we welcome additional institutional investors and investment advisory groups as partners," said Houtkooper. "Not only is our first discretionary fund nearly fully subscribed, but our team is actively developing additional fund offerings to be launched in the near future as well."

Along with the CEO transition, the company welcomes six additional new partners from within its leadership ranks. These longtime HZ team members are now vested in ownership alongside Houtkooper, Hamilton, and Tony Zanze:

Tim Bruss, Managing Director of Asset Management Tim joined HZ in 2010. As the head of asset management, he focuses on the operations of the properties, driving net operating income, and the execution of business plans. Tim earned a degree in Engineering from Lafayette College and an M.B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. His credentials include a Certificate in Sustainable Design from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and LEED accreditation. Tim lives in the Bay Area.

Ashlee Cabeal, Chief Financial Officer Ashlee joined HZ in 2010 as an intern and has thrived in roles in transaction management before rising to CFO in 2019. Ashlee has a B.S. in Accounting, a B.B.A. in Marketing from Loyola Marymount University, and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Davis. She is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of California. Ashlee lives in the Bay Area.

John Gilmore, Managing Director of Project & Risk Management John joined HZ in 2006, bringing experience as a construction manager, risk manager, and asset manager. At HZ, he specializes in budgeting, project management, risk management, insurance, conservation initiatives, and telecommunications initiatives. He holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from California Polytechnic State University and an M.B.A. from Fordham University. He lives in Paso Robles, California.

Sean Luthy, Managing Director of Investor Relations Sean joined HZ in 2007. Luthy leads the company's Investor Relations team, responsible for communication with the company's growing pool of 1,400 investors, providing updates on individual investment opportunities and existing properties. He graduated from Dickinson College with a double major in Economics and Spanish. He lives in Berkeley, California.

David Nelson, Chief Investment Officer David joined HZ in 2004 and today leads the company's transactions team, managing the acquisition and disposition pipeline, arranging financing, and working closely with sellers, commercial brokers, and institutional partners to identify and acquire properties. David is a Bay Area native and graduated with a B.A. in English from the University of San Francisco. Today, he resides in Tennessee and has played a significant role in HZ's growing nationwide presence.

Todd Williams, Chief Counsel Todd joined Hamilton Zanze as general counsel in 2014. He works with all HZ teams, HZ affiliates and subsidiaries, and outside counsel to steward legal matters, affecting the firm's day-to-day business and its strategic goals. Originally from Sacramento, Todd completed his undergraduate studies at the University of California, Berkeley and obtained his law degree from the University of the Pacific.

"From our early days laying the groundwork for this company, we have gone on to build additional sister organizations and have expanded geographically beyond our earliest expectations," said Tony Zanze, Founding Partner. "Under this expanded partnership team – a group who have been at the helm for many years -- our investors have assured continuity for many years to come with well-seasoned stars leading the charge across all aspects of our operation."

Hamilton Zanze celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2021 and currently operates with a growing team of nearly 60 staff. During the course of the pandemic, the company has shifted to a more decentralized operational model, with leading members located around the country. They also re-entered their home State of California after an extended absence, acquiring a 60-property portfolio from the federal bankruptcy court along with investment partners Graham Street Realty and Davidson Kempner Capital Management. Read more about that transaction here.

