Hamilton Zanze Purchases Multifamily Community in Nashville Metro Area

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate firm Hamilton Zanze (HZ) has acquired the 248-unit Commonwealth at 31 multifamily apartment community in Spring Hill, Tennessee. The purchase marks the firm's third acquisition of the 2020 year and fifth acquisition in the Nashville metro area to-date.

The Commonwealth at 31 apartments were recently acquired by California investment firm Hamilton Zanze. The 248-unit Commonwealth at 31 apartments were built in 2017 in the Nashville submarket of Spring Hill.

"Commonwealth at 31 offered an attractive opportunity to buy a brand-new property in the strong submarket of Spring Hill," said David Nelson, managing director of transactions for Hamilton Zanze. "The property features a contemporary vintage, robust amenity package, and prime location which will provide our residents with the quality of life offered in Nashville's urban core. As this is our fourth acquisition in the metro within the last 12 months, we are excited about our continued growth in the region."

Built in 2017, Commonwealth at 31 offers spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom units averaging just over one-thousand square feet each. The community includes a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, dog park, and community fire pits. Large units feature washers and dryers, private balconies, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.

HZ's capital improvements plan includes community amenity upgrades, environmentally conscious interior investments, and exterior renovations. Property management responsibilities have been transitioned to HZ affiliate Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based company.

The community is located a 35-minute drive south of downtown Nashville in Williamson County, which is home to the top-ranked school district in Tennessee, a strong driver of housing demand in the area. Nashville has seen tremendous growth in recent years, benefiting from a well-established economy driven by top universities, including Vanderbilt University, and abundant business opportunity.

To learn more about Commonwealth at 31, please visit https://commonwealth31.com/

ABOUT HAMILTON ZANZE

Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $4.5 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 85 properties (20,298 units) across 15 states. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Marshall, Curated Communications

Nicole@curatedcommunications.com

(504) 644-7335

SOURCE Hamilton Zanze