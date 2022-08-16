Hamilton Zanze Sells 9th Multifamily Community in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze is pleased to announce the sale of Alicante Apartments in the desirable Las Vegas-Paradise submarket of Las Vegas, Nevada. The firm purchased the Class B+ community in February 2017 and the sale closed on July 19, 2022.

Hamilton Zanze has completed their sale of the Alicante Apartment Homes in Las Vegas, Nevada. The deal marks the ninth property sale by the company since its founding.

During their ownership, Hamilton Zanze completed many successful renovations focused on making the property run more efficiently. These projects include exterior lighting advancements, new furniture implementations, landscaping improvements, plumbing upgrades, an Amazon package locker installation, and gate replacements.

"Alicante was right down the fairway for Hamilton Zanze," said Anthony Ly, senior director of dispositions at Hamilton Zanze. "When acquiring the property, the value-add potential was very clear. We were able to capture higher rents through unit upgrades and enhancements to amenities throughout the property."

Alicante Apartments was built in 2001 and is located at 4370 S Grand Canyon Drive. The property comprises 232 one-, two-, and three-bedroom units averaging 1,092 square feet. Unit amenities include walk-in closets, outdoor storage, kitchens with microwaves, dishwashers, and private patios/balconies. Community amenities feature a resort-style pool and spa, playground, fitness center, barbecue, and covered picnic area, and business center with high-speed internet.

Alicante is located in Las Vegas, NV, just off Interstate 215 and W Flamingo Road, providing residents with easy access to Downtown Las Vegas, Downtown Summerlin, and major retail and employment centers. Alicante is located near several of Las Vegas's largest economic drivers, such as Southern Hills Hospital, Downtown Summerlin, Spring Valley Hospital, and McCarran International Airport. Las Vegas is one of the world's most-visited tourist destinations, the metro attracted 32.3 million visitors in 2022. The strength within the tourism industry has fueled job growth and strong apartment fundamentals.

ABOUT HAMILTON ZANZE

Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $6.2 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 132 properties (22,821 units) across 17 states and 30 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

