Hamilton Zanze Sells Apartment Complex in Tigard

20 Jul, 2023, 08:12 ET

TIGARD, Ore., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze is pleased to announce the sale of the Woodspring Apartments in Tigard, Oregon to the Housing Authority of Washington County (HAWC). The sale closed on July 6, 2023. This acquisition by HAWC helps preserve the affordability of a 172-unit apartment community. This success culminates four years of dedicated engagement and effort between the parties. 

Mission Rock Residential is proud to continue as Woodspring Apartments property management company for HAWC, and it and remains committed to providing the highest level of service to its residents.

ABOUT HAMILTON ZANZE
Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $6.3 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 133 properties (22,543 units) across 30 markets. For additional information, visit http://www.hamiltonzanze.com/.

ABOUT MISSION ROCK RESIDENTIAL

Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 166 multifamily properties and more than 30,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 700 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named the third Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2023. For additional information, visit http://www.missionrockresidential.com/.

Media Contact:
David Cervantes
Senior Director of Marketing
[email protected]
415.503.5385

