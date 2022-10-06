Hamilton Zanze Sells Multifamily Community In Boise

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze is pleased to announce the sale of Monterra Townhomes in Boise, Idaho. The firm originally purchased the 148-unit, garden-style apartment community in 2014, and the sale closed on September 29, 2022. The sale of Monterra Townhomes represents Hamilton Zanze's eighth disposition of 2022.

During their ownership, the firm completed numerous exterior improvements, which included renovations to the fitness center, roof replacements, and pool enhancements. Additionally, units were updated with new flooring, paint, appliances, faucets, countertops, hardware, and cabinets.

"It has been great to see the Boise market flourish since acquiring Monterra in 2014," said Anthony Ly, senior director of dispositions at Hamilton Zanze. "Since then, the efforts of Hamilton Zanze's construction and asset management teams combined with the robust multifamily fundamentals the property thrived. We are thrilled on the execution of this sale in a time that is seeing reduced transaction volume and being able to deliver a tremendous IRR and equity multiple to our investors."

Monterra Townhomes was built in 1994 and is located at 3960 Federal Way in Boise. The property is comprised of 148 units averaging 1,313 square feet. The community has a clubhouse, pool, hot tub, fitness center, and playground.

Monterra Townhomes is located in Southeast Boise on South Federal Way, a major arterial road that connects to Downtown Boise. The property is less than two miles east of I-84, which connects Boise with Salt Lake City, UT and Portland, OR. The property is approximately three miles from the Boise Airport and five miles from Downtown Boise.

Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $5.9 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 131 properties (22,035 units) across 17 states. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

