Hamilton Zanze Sells Multifamily Community in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze is pleased to announce the sale of Norterra Canyon in North Las Vegas, NV. The firm purchased the property in 2018, through a joint venture with a subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald Investors, LLC (together with its affiliates, "Cantor Fitzgerald") and the sale closed on April 27, 2021. The transaction marks the firms ninth sale in Las Vegas and first DST disposition.

During their ownership of the Norterra Canyon Apartments, Hamilton Zanze improved resident amenities, including enhancements to the pool area and clubhouse. At the time of sale, the Norterra Canyon Apartments were 95% occupied.

Norterra Canyon was built in 2007 and is located at 5005 Losee Road in North Las Vegas. The property comprises 426 one-, two-, and three-bedroom units averaging 1,076 square feet. Units feature granite countertops, energy star appliances, walk-in closets, patios and balconies, and washers and dryers. Community amenities include a resident lounge, business center, bocce ball, two resort-style pools with cabanas, putting green, and fitness center.

"The Las Vegas market is as strong as it's ever been," said Anthony Ly, director of dispositions at Hamilton Zanze. "Population growth coupled with strong supply and demand fundamentals allowed us to execute our business plan and for the property to thrive."

"The timing was just right," said Chris Milner, Head of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Management. "The profitable sale of the property allowed us to deliver an attractive return for our investors."

Norterra Canyon is located in the North Las Vegas submarket of the Las Vegas metro area. Despite stay-at-home orders brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the economy has started to rebound as unemployment rates continue to decrease. Occupancy in the submarket registered 96.5% and demand in the Las Vegas metro outpaced supply 4,947 units to 2,875 units as of Q4. Annually, rent performance was strongest in the North Las Vegas submarket, registering at 6.9% year-over-year. After the effects of the pandemic subside, economic and job growth are projected to continue in the metro. Norterra Canyon is located 8.0 miles (18-minute drive) north of Downtown Las Vegas, providing direct access to major employers and entertainment.

Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., with over 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for over 75 years.

