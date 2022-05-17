Hamilton Zanze Sells Multifamily Community in Richmond Metro

RICHMOND, Va., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze is pleased to announce the sale of Copper Mill Apartments in the desirable Northwest Richmond submarket of the Richmond, Virginia metropolitan area. The firm purchased the property in 2018 and the sale closed on May 10, 2022.

During their ownership, Hamilton Zanze completed numerous exterior improvements and landscaping improvements, and renovated unit interiors and amenities to improve leasing efforts and increase rental rates.

"Copper Mill was one of the first assets we acquired in the Northeast. This sale represents our first full cycle investment in the state of Virginia," said Anthony Ly, senior director of dispositions at Hamilton Zanze. "We are pleased to have executed on our business plan which included improving management and upgrading unit interiors, ultimately allowing HZ to deliver a solid return to our investors."

Copper Mill was built in 1987 and is located at 3400 Copper Mill Trace in Richmond, Virginia. The property comprises 192 one- and two-bedroom units averaging 826 square feet. The community features a swimming pool, fitness center, tennis court, volleyball court, car wash area, and a beautiful lakeside setting.

Copper Mill is located along U.S. 250, a key thoroughfare, and near interstates 64 and 295, providing residents easy access to Downtown Richmond, Short Pump, Washington D.C., and Virginia Beach. The property is also 19.6 miles (22-minute drive) northwest of Richmond International Airport. The Richmond metro area economy is primarily driven by diverse employment in education, healthcare, finance, and government sectors. Nearby academic and research institutions like the University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University continue to supply the metro with a young, educated workforce.

