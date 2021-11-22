Hamilton Zanze Sells Multifamily Community in San Antonio Metro

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze is pleased to announce the sale of Salado Springs Apartments in the desirable Airport Area submarket of San Antonio, Texas. The firm purchased the property in 2015 and the sale closed on November 18, 2021.

During their ownership, Hamilton Zanze completed numerous exterior improvements and landscaping improvements, and renovated units with new flooring, appliances, hardware, and paint to improve leasing efforts and increase rental rates.

"San Antonio is the second largest city not only in Texas but the Southern U.S. It has seen strong growth with a growing preference for apartment living," said Anthony Ly, director of dispositions at Hamilton Zanze. "The sale of Salado Springs is a result of successful capital improvement programs and strong management of the property."

Salado Springs was built in 1997 and is located at 12727 Vista Del Norte in San Antonio. The property comprises 352 one-, two-, and three-bedroom units averaging 856 square feet. The community is pet-friendly and has a resort-style pool and spa, 24-hour fitness center, movie theater, picnic area with barbecues, covered parking, and a dog park.

Salado Springs is in the Airport Area submarket of the San Antonio metro area. The community is near Interstate 410, Interstate 10, and the San Antonio International Airport, which provides nonstop flights to domestic and international destinations. The property is less than a 25-minute drive from The San Antonio River Walk, one of San Antonio's top tourist attraction. The area around Salado Springs is home to a cluster of San Antonio's most well-established and upscale communities. San Antonio benefits from stable employment growth from the healthcare industry, military, and aerospace manufacturing.

