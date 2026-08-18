Hamilton Zanze Sponsors the Acquisition of The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing

Garden-Style Apartment Community Features 208 Homes in Fort Collins, Colo.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze, a leading San Francisco-based multifamily real estate investment firm, announced today that it has sponsored the purchase of The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing, a 208-unit garden-style community in Fort Collins, Colo. The acquisition closed on Aug. 6.

The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing, a 208-unit garden-style community in Fort Collins, Colo.

Mission Rock Residential, an affiliate of Hamilton Zanze, has assumed management of the community, which sits along Horsetooth Road in south-central Fort Collins, minutes from Colorado State University, Foothills Mall and everyday shopping, with easy access to Highway 287 and Interstate 25.

"We are pleased to expand our presence in Fort Collins, where we already own and operate two communities," said David Nelson, president and chief investment officer at Hamilton Zanze. "We know this corridor well through Pavilions at Silver Sage, which sits less than two miles north, and Seasons gives us more of what has worked there: large floor plans, a well-kept asset from a long-term owner and a location minutes from the city's biggest employers. With no new supply being built in the immediate area, we believe this community is well positioned for years to come."

Situated at 1020 Wabash Street, The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes across four floor plans, ranging from 700 to 1,260 square feet and averaging 1,038 square feet, among the largest average unit sizes in the submarket. Built in 1999, the low-density, two-story community features nine- to 10-foot ceilings, full-size in-home washers and dryers, central heating and air, walk-in closets, dishwashers, ample storage and private patios or balconies.

Amenities at the pet-friendly community include a pool with sundeck, a 24-hour fitness center, resident clubhouse, landscaped courtyard, detached garages and professionally landscaped grounds.

The transaction represents Hamilton Zanze's third sponsored acquisition of 2026. The company sponsored seven acquisitions in 2025.

About Hamilton Zanze

Hamilton Zanze is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that invests with the highest standards. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has sponsored the acquisition of $8.1 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company and its affiliates' portfolio currently comprises 271 properties (25,356 units) across 29 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Stephen Ursery

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SOURCE Hamilton Zanze & Company