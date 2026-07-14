Hamilton Zanze Contributes 10th Multifamily Asset to the HZ Evergreen Fund

The Highlands in Overland Park, Kan., brings the Fund to $300M+ in net asset value

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze (HZ) today announced that The Highlands apartments, a 448-unit Class B+ garden-style community in North Overland Park, Kan., has been contributed to the HZ Evergreen Fund, bringing the Fund's total holdings to 10 properties.

The Highlands apartments, a 448-unit Class B+ garden-style community in North Overland Park, Kan., has been contributed to the HZ Evergreen Fund, bringing the Fund’s total holdings to 10 properties.

With the addition of The Highlands, the Evergreen Fund now exceeds $300 million in net asset value and $700 million in gross asset value. It features properties across Kansas, Colorado, Arizona, Oregon and Washington. The Fund's portfolio, which targets 50 institutional-quality multifamily communities at scale, continues to expand in markets characterized by strong employment, favorable demographics and constrained new supply.

"Reaching our 10th property contribution reflects how the HZ Evergreen Fund has scaled since we launched it in 2024," said Kurt Houtkooper, Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Zanze. "We built the Fund to deliver diversification, stable income and long-term tax efficiency, and we're now broadening how investors can participate. Qualified property contributions are available today through a 721 exchange, with a limited direct cash investment offering to follow later this year. Ten properties is a milestone worth celebrating, and an important step toward the institutional-scale portfolio we set out to build."

About The Highlands

The Highlands is located at 10020 W. 80th Street in Overland Park, the second-largest city in Kansas with a population of more than 204,000. The area features an average household income of $90,000, an unemployment rate of 3.5%, and major employers including HCA Midwest Health, Oracle and T-Mobile. The property was acquired at a 48% discount to replacement cost and is financed with a Fannie Mae 10-year, full-term interest-only loan at 5.06% fixed. Limited new apartment supply in the submarket, with only one project currently under construction within a three-mile radius, supports the Fund's thesis of stable operations and consistent rental demand.

About the HZ Evergreen Fund

The HZ Evergreen Fund, launched in August 2024, is Hamilton Zanze's flagship long-term, diversified real estate investment vehicle. The Fund pools institutional-quality multifamily assets into a large, actively managed portfolio across growth markets nationwide, offering investors increased diversification, predictable and durable tax-efficient distributions, twice-yearly redemption at net asset value, consolidated tax reporting through a single K-1, simplified estate planning and lifetime tax protection, subject to certain restrictions. During 2025, the Fund completed several major initiatives, including multiple property contributions, increased quarterly distributions, renovations across initial holdings and the launch of a Distribution Reinvestment Plan.

For more information, visit hamiltonzanze.com/evergreen-fund.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

(303) 682-3945

[email protected]

SOURCE Hamilton Zanze & Company