Hamlet Homes Unveils Community Mural In Celebration Of Granton Square And Corporate Office Grand Opening

"Moving our headquarters to a modern building marks a new day for Hamlet Homes," states Barry Gittleman, President/COO and Owner of Hamlet Homes. "We knew we needed to celebrate our new ownership with a splash, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to do that in collaboration with Murray City. We know great things are on the horizon for Hamlet Homes!"

Many years ago, on this same property stood what locals refer to as "The Fish Food Factory." An iconic Murray landmark, The Fish Factory was demolished following a fire in 2015. To keep the local history intact, muralist David Habben, of HABBENINK, used this historical inspiration for his amazing artistic details in the Granton Square Mural. Thanks to supply donations from RMC Painting and PPG Paints, the mural — a 286' wide and 20' tall masterpiece — is soon to be an icon itself for the Murray community.

"When we began developing Granton Square, we faced the challenge of making a big, solid gray cinder block wall enhance the community aesthetic," says Tami Ostmark, Vice President of Marketing for Hamlet Homes. "We got creative, pulled the community together, and now, the Granton Square Mural Wall is one of the biggest community projects we have accomplished. It will leave a long-standing legacy for Hamlet Homes."

Granton Square is Hamlet Homes' newest townhome community — the fourth of five communities Hamlet opened in 2019 alone. The neighborhood boasts 61 three-bedroom townhomes in a central Murray location. Homes feature large open floorplans, spacious two-car garages, and highly coveted rooftop deck options highlighted by astounding views of both the mountains and city.

"We are very pleased to have Granton Square, another quality Hamlet Homes development, here in Murray City," says Murray City Mayor, Blair Camp. "This new community will provide homes for individuals and families who want to be a part of the Murray community in this convenient location. In addition, Hamlet's new corporate headquarters is a magnificent addition to this previously underutilized property. Congratulations on another excellent development in our city!"

Sharing the spotlight for the grand opening is the new headquarters of Hamlet Homes. The move launches a fresh beginning for Hamlet Homes' new owners, including Barry Gittleman, President and COO; Jon Southern, Vice President of Construction; Phil Mosher, Vice President of Sales; and Elliot Jenkins, Vice President and CFO. The group purchased the company in 2017 and have been refining what it looks like ever since. Hamlet Homes will celebrate the opening of five new communities of townhomes and single-family homes in 2019 alone.

ABOUT HAMLET HOMES

Hamlet Homes ( www.hamlethomes.com ) crafts quality customer-oriented townhomes and single-family homes located in attractively designed neighborhoods in northern Utah. Since the company's founding in 1994, Hamlet has built over 3,600 homes in 60 communities. The company has been recognized both locally and nationally with many awards, including the Green Business Award for Sustainable Business & Design and the Builder of Integrity Award by the Quality Builders Warranty Corporation. Hamlet Homes was recently awarded the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce's Veteran Owned Small Business of the Year, Utah's 2019 Best of State in Real Estate Development, and 2019's Best of the West in both Real Estate Services and Architecture, and was named on the Housing Giants 2019 list by Professional Builder Magazine.

Contact: Additional Contact: Tami Ostmark Nate Di Palma tostmark@hamlethomes.com Nate@conceptmrk.com 801-842-5360 435-640-3856

SOURCE Hamlet Homes

Related Links

http://www.hamlethomes.com/

