Hamline University Launches $110 Million Comprehensive Campaign

"Hamline has already raised $55 million toward the total," President Miller said.

Fundraising goals are set along the following lines:

Financial Aid and Scholarships - $30 million

Academic Initiatives - $20 million

Campus Improvements - $20 million

Annual Fund and Innovation - $20 million

Student Support - $10 million

Athletic Programs - $10 million

"As Minnesota's first university, we have taken the lead since 1854. It is now time for everyone to step up and help us create the Hamline University of the 21st Century -- a place which will create opportunities for all, create upward mobility for our graduates and create the leaders of tomorrow across our city, state and region," Miller added.

For additional information, visit the campaign website at Hamline.edu/campaign

