Hamline University Launches $110 Million Comprehensive Campaign
Nov 12, 2019, 09:43 ET
ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamline University has announced "Take the Lead: The Campaign for Hamline University", a comprehensive fundraising effort with a final goal of $110 million.
Speaking at the 2019 President's Circle Dinner, Hamline University President Dr. Fayneese Miller announced the campaign and its progress thus far.
"Hamline has already raised $55 million toward the total," President Miller said.
Fundraising goals are set along the following lines:
- Financial Aid and Scholarships - $30 million
- Academic Initiatives - $20 million
- Campus Improvements - $20 million
- Annual Fund and Innovation - $20 million
- Student Support - $10 million
- Athletic Programs - $10 million
"As Minnesota's first university, we have taken the lead since 1854. It is now time for everyone to step up and help us create the Hamline University of the 21st Century -- a place which will create opportunities for all, create upward mobility for our graduates and create the leaders of tomorrow across our city, state and region," Miller added.
For additional information, visit the campaign website at Hamline.edu/campaign
SOURCE Hamline University
