Hammacher Schlemmer Introduces The Fish Feeding Submarine

The sub floats, dives, climbs, and moves forward/backward/left/right from an infrared remote that also activates the sub's twin LED spotlights. The detachable hopper extends from the front, enabling the sub's built-in camera to capture 1280 x 960 still images and 640 x 480 video; footage is stored on integrated 256 MB memory and accessed via its USB cable.

"At Hammacher Schlemmer, we pride ourselves on unique items," explained the company's General Manager Nick DiMarco. "This miniature submarine brings a new level of fun and excitement to an at home fish tank."

The Fish Feeding Submarine is available from Hammacher Schlemmer for $69.95. For more information about The Fish Feeding Submarine, please contact Trish Hammond at (847) 581-8987 or via e-mail at pr@hammacher.com .

About Hammacher Schlemmer

Hammacher Schlemmer is America's longest running catalog, offering the Best, the Only and the Unexpected since 1848. The company provides unique products that solve problems or represent the only one of their kind, and backs its products by a rather famous Lifetime Guarantee of Complete Satisfaction. Hammacher Schlemmer's innovative offerings are available through its catalog and online at www.hammacher.com.

