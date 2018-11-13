NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its 170-year history of offering the Best, the Only, and the Unexpected, Hammacher Schlemmer introduces The Massaging Foot Of The Bed Warmer, an electric vibration warmer that keeps toes toasty and relaxed without overheating the rest of the body.

Rather than heating the entire bed with a conventional electric blanket when only the feet are chilled, this sensibly sized warmer confines heat to the lower part of the mattress, then adds the option of soothing massage. Made from micro-plus fibers, the warmer has a tethered remote that allows you to control the two temperature settings and three levels of massage separately or together.

"We are consistently exploring new avenues and innovations to improve sleep quality," explained Hammacher Schlemmer's General Manager Nick DiMarco. "This massaging foot warmer was developed exclusively for Hammacher Schlemmer and helps provide soothing warmth and relief after a busy day."

The Massaging Foot Of The Bed Warmer is only available from Hammacher Schlemmer for $79.95. For more information about The Massaging Foot Of The Bed Warmer, contact Trish Hammond at (847) 581-8987 or via e-mail at pr@hammacher.com .

About Hammacher Schlemmer

Hammacher Schlemmer is America's longest running catalog, offering the Best, the Only and the Unexpected since 1848. The company provides unique products that solve problems or represent the only one of their kind, and backs its products by a rather famous Lifetime Guarantee of Complete Satisfaction. Hammacher Schlemmer's innovative offerings are available through its catalog and online at www.hammacher.com.

