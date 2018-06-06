Hammacher Schlemmer Introduces The Monarch Butterfly Attracting Sanctuary

The unit has a raised garden bed and comes with a mat of seeds for growing nectar plants and milkweed—an essential food for monarch larvae. Nylon walls keep out predators such as robins and cardinals, yet contain small openings that allow butterflies to fly in and out. It has a transparent PVC roof that lets in sunlight while blocking UV rays. The sanctuary can be installed on a lawn or patios and is made from recycled plastic and sustainable hardwood fibers.

The Monarch Butterfly Attracting Sanctuary is available from Hammacher Schlemmer for $229.95. For more information about The Monarch Butterfly Attracting Sanctuary, please contact Trish Hammond at (847) 581-8987 or via e-mail at pr@hammacher.com .

