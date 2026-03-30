Hammacher Schlemmer lands first online retail partnership for the Commodore 64 Ultimate

Beloved brands join forces for a retro-future revival

DALLAS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commodore's mission to bring joy and humanity back to computing takes another big step forward today, as Hammacher Schlemmer becomes the first official online retail partner for the Commodore 64 Ultimate, the rebirth of the best-selling home computer of all-time exactly as you remember it, now with the addition of modern conveniences including HDMI, Wi-Fi, game-reactive LEDs, and USB ports.

Continuing Hammacher's century-long tradition of launching innovative products, from the pop-up toaster to the answering machine, hammacher.com initially offers the Commodore 64 Ultimate in BASIC Beige and Starlight editions, with future models and accessories under consideration.

The return of Commodore has generated significant buzz in the retro-tech community, and spectacularly good reviews for the Commodore 64 Ultimate everywhere from Wired ("a frankly extraordinary achievement") to IGN ("The best piece of modern retro tech I've ever experienced", 10/10) to The Guardian ("It's like 1982 all over again", 5/5 stars). And while the Ultimate benefits from some timely technical upgrades, it fully supports pretty much every cartridge and accessory that classic Commodore owners have hung onto in the five decades since the Commodore 64's debut.

"As total Commodore geeks, we are geeking out over this launch," says Dave Rutledge, Chief Creative Officer for Stores.com, which owns Hammacher Schlemmer. "And as another brand bringing back the excitement of the days when technology was fun, Commodore is a perfect match."

"The Commodore 64 began my love affair with computers," says Peri Fractic, President and CEO of Commodore. "I wrote on it, played on it, I designed flyers, and learned to code. Commodore became a home for my hobbies, and those grew hobbies into my passion -- and then my career. Bringing the Commodore 64 back in 2026 to those who remember it fondly, as well as those who are being introduced to it for the first time, has been a magical journey for us. Not unlike the journey of Hammacher Schlemmer following its own recent revival with Stores.com. I couldn't think of a more fitting partner to start our online retail partner journey with."

Founded in 1848, Hammacher Schlemmer became famous for offering "The Best, the Only, and the Unexpected". Its mail-order catalog introduced household staples like Mr. Coffee, Cuisinart, and the cordless phone into American homes. Recently acquired by Stores.com, Hammacher Schlemmer is renewing the focus on innovation and surprise that made it such a pop-culture phenomenon from the 1930s to the 1990s.

Both parties are confident that a Hammacher Schlemmer-Commodore partnership is well-positioned to meet the growing craving for a return to technology that fosters human connection and joy.

"I grew up in an era when technology was something we could truly feel optimistic about," adds Fractic. "That's the era we want to bring back through Commodore devices. Technology should serve a purpose, not as a distraction, and we're designing products that live up to that vision, give everything to you, and want nothing from you. Hammacher Schlemmer shares in that vision. We're proud to be offered along with so many other great products in their carefully curated storefront."

"When I think about the pure fun of discovering new tech back in the '80s," says Rutledge. "two names say it all: Commodore and Hammacher Schlemmer."

The Commodore 64 Ultimate can be purchased through Hammacher Schlemmer now at hammacher.com/go/commodore, alongside an exclusive interview with Peri Fractic.

About Hammacher Schlemmer

Since 1848, Hammacher Schlemmer has become (in)famous for selling innovations that either everybody needs or nobody needs. From the first steam irons and microwave ovens to the personal submarine and the Nothing Box, nothing has been too innovative or too pointless for their catalog of modern wonders. Currently in the midst of a revitalization under the auspices of Stores.com, Hammacher Schlemmer's quest for "The Best, the Unique, and the Unexpected" made it a 20th-century pop-culture icon, and continues today at hammacher.com.

About Commodore International Corporation

Commodore International Corporation is the sole official steward of the original Commodore brand, carrying forward the legacy of the company founded in 1958. Originally established by Jack Tramiel and later known for pioneering the home computer revolution, the company entered a new chapter under refreshed leadership in 2025, maintaining continuous stewardship of the original brand and trademarks. The company's advisors include key veterans from the original Commodore team, such as Leonard Tramiel (son of Founder, Jack), and lead creators of iconic original systems such as the Commodore 128 and the bestselling desktop computer of all time, the Commodore 64. The company is focused on honoring Commodore's legacy while bringing its pioneering spirit forward through modern computing experiences.

SOURCE Hammacher Schlemmer