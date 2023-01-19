HAMMACHER SCHLEMMER PRESENTS A $30,000 COIN FIT FOR A QUEEN!...

Only one of two in existence.

Minted in one kilogram (32.15 Troy Ounces) of 99.9% pure silver.

Its unique three-dimensional, crown shape is embellished with six colored crystals and 70 genuine, brilliant round diamonds (one stone for each year of Queen Elizabeth's historic reign), plus selective regal purple.

historic reign), plus selective regal purple. Proof-like finish and measures a giant 3 ⅝ inches wide x 4 ¾ inches high.

Reverse bears Her Late Majesty's last effigy, marking it as 2023 official legal tender from the commonwealth nation of Samoa , with a 25 Dollars legal tender denomination.

, with a legal tender denomination. Individually serial numbered as 040/199, designating this as the very last "first strike" coin and North American exclusive for distribution.

For more information about The Queen's Diamond and Silver Kilo Crown Coin, Please call Hammacher Schlemmer at 1-877-935-5777.

ABOUT HAMMACHER-SCHLEMMER:

Hammacher Schlemmer is America's longest running catalog, offering the Best, the Only and the Unexpected since 1848. The company provides unique products that solve problems or represent the only one of their kind, and backs its products by a rather famous Lifetime Guarantee of Complete Satisfaction. Hammacher Schlemmer's innovative offerings are available through its catalog and online at www.hammacher.com.

SOURCE Hammacher Schlemmer