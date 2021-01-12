Hammer & Nails Announces New CEO & Chairman of the Board of Directors

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammer & Nails, a first-of-its-kind men's grooming shop providing straight razor shaves, beard trims and hand and foot care, is pleased to announce updates to its leadership team. The brand's co-owner and recent CEO John Choi is transitioning to Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Aaron Meyers, who has served as the President and COO for more than two years, has become the Chief Executive Officer.

"We are thrilled to announce Aaron's well-earned promotion to CEO," said Choi. "In his role as COO and President, Aaron has spent countless hours perfecting our business model and operations and expanding our footprint both online and with brick & mortar locations. Aaron has more than doubled the size of Hammer & Nails through strategic franchisee partnerships, launched a product line that can be found on Amazon.com, and strongly led the brand through the adversities faced with the recent pandemic. The Board and I look forward to working with him and the rest of the Hammer & Nails team to ensure that today marks an exciting move forward for our Company."

As CEO, Meyers will continue to operate with a commitment to excellence in supporting the grooming brand's franchise owners, and will work to capitalize off of the growth momentum seen by Hammer & Nails in recent years. After closing 2020 with an impressive combination Area Developer and multi-unit franchise deal in Naples, Florida, Meyers will be looking to expand the brand throughout the south, specifically Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Prior to joining Hammer & Nails, Meyers' impressive resume showcases more than 25 years of experience in operations and brand development. As the former Vice President of Operations & Innovation at Massage Envy, he led over 1,000 company-owned and franchised locations delivering $1.3 billion of revenue across 49 states. His professional background also includes an additional 20 years at FedEx Office where he led operations in Europe, Canada, and Latin America.

Further adding to the brand's best-in-class leadership, Mia Dinh has joined the corporate team as the Director of Training and Operations. Dinh has spent the last two years as one of the franchise owners of the West Hollywood Hammer & Nails where she also worked as general manager. She will lean on her Hammer & Nails experience and her more than 15 years in the men's grooming industry for her new venture where she is tasked with supporting franchisee operations and leading initial and ongoing training for franchisees and technicians.

"I am excited to continue to lead Hammer & Nails and our many dedicated franchise owners across the country," said Meyers. "I look forward to taking our brand on this explosive growth journey, and know we will soar in 2021 with the leadership team we have in place."

About Hammer & Nails

Hammer & Nails was founded in 2013 with the vision to provide hand and foot care, manicures and pedicures, haircuts and shaves to every type of male. After launching its franchise opportunity in 2015, the brand has awarded licenses for more than 200 shops and is working to have 150 locations open and operating by 2025. To learn more about the franchise opportunity, visit https://hammerandnailsfranchise.com/.

SOURCE Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop For Guys

Related Links

https://hammerandnailsfranchise.com/

