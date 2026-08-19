Hammer & Nails Brings Premium Men's Grooming Services to Bethesda with August 21 Grand Opening

Nationally recognized premium men's grooming brand Hammer & Nails debuts on Woodmont Avenue with an all-day open house, offering haircuts, shaves, skincare treatments, and nail care in a members-first, man-cave-style setting

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammer & Nails, the nationally recognized men's grooming brand known for pairing premium barbering and nail care with a relaxed, upscale atmosphere, will open its first Maryland location in Bethesda on August 21, with a grand opening celebration and open house from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Located at 7712 Woodmont Ave., the new premium men's grooming shop will offer a full menu of services, including haircuts, beard and mustache grooming, skincare treatments, waxing, and manicures and pedicures in a relaxed, upscale atmosphere. This Bethesda location marks the brand's continued expansion in the greater Washington, D.C. area, providing the local community with a dedicated, members-first destination for premium men's grooming services.

Founded in 2013 in West Hollywood, California, Hammer & Nails set out to break the stigma that nail and grooming services were the domain of women only, building a brand around a "man-cave" experience: oversized leather chairs, big-screen TVs, noise-canceling headphones, complimentary drinks, and the brand's signature whiskey-infused pedicure. Hammer & Nails added full barbering services in 2018 and now operates more than 70 locations nationwide as part of the rapidly growing $21 billion men's grooming market.

Hammer & Nails Bethesda will operate on the brand's signature membership model, with Classic, Signature, and Luxe tiers offering recurring premium men's grooming services at member pricing. The Bethesda grooming shop is currently welcoming its first 150 Founding Members, who receive lifetime discounted pricing and complimentary services with no charges applied until the doors officially open.

The grand opening open house on Friday, August 21 will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests are invited to tour the Hammer & Nails Bethesda shop, meet the grooming team, and experience the space firsthand.

"We're thrilled to bring Hammer & Nails to Bethesda and give the men in this community a place that's truly their own - somewhere they can get a great haircut, take care of themselves, and unwind, all in one visit," said Melissa Blanken, who co-owns the new Hammer & Nails location with her husband and business partner, Bradley Blanken.

"Bethesda felt like the perfect fit for Hammer & Nails - it's a community that values quality and self-care, and we wanted to build a space here that men could really make part of their routine, not just a once-in-a-while treat," said Bradley Blanken. "Whether someone's coming in for a haircut before a big meeting or a full self-care afternoon, we want every guest to walk out feeling like a new man."

Hammer & Nails Bethesda will offer haircuts, straight-razor shaves, beard and mustache grooming, skincare treatments, waxing, and manicures and pedicures for men, available a la carte or through membership. The premium men's grooming shop is located at 7712 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What men's grooming services are available in Bethesda, Maryland?

Hammer & Nails Bethesda offers a full range of men's grooming services designed to cover everything from everyday upkeep to a complete grooming experience. Guests can book haircuts, beard trims, shaves, skincare treatments, manicures, and pedicures in one convenient Bethesda location. Whether guests are looking for a fresh haircut, detailed beard care, or hand and foot grooming, Hammer & Nails makes it easy to take care of multiple grooming needs in a single visit.

Are there luxury or spa-style barbershops for men in Maryland?

Yes. Men throughout Maryland can find upscale barbershops and grooming lounges that combine traditional barbering with spa-style services. Depending on the location, these businesses may offer haircuts and beard care alongside straight-razor shaves, skincare treatments, manicures, and pedicures. Luxury men's grooming shops often distinguish themselves through comfortable surroundings, personalized service, and a broader menu than a traditional barbershop.

How can I book an appointment for men's grooming services in Bethesda?

Appointments for men's grooming services at Hammer & Nails Bethesda can be booked online. Guests can choose from haircuts, beard trims, shaves, skincare treatments, manicures, pedicures or a combination of services and select a convenient appointment time at https://hammerandnailsgrooming.com/location/woodmont-md/.

What are the benefits of a Hammer & Nails Bethesda membership?

A Hammer & Nails Bethesda membership makes it easier to maintain a regular grooming routine while providing additional flexibility and value. Memberships come with no long-term commitment, so members can cancel at any time.

Members also have access to Member Upgrade Days, when Classic members can receive a complimentary upgrade to a Signature service, and Signature members can receive a complimentary upgrade to a Luxe service. This allows members to experience a higher service tier at no additional cost on designated upgrade days.

Membership services can also be shared with family and friends, giving members added flexibility in how they use their available services.

For more information or to become a Hammer & Nails Bethesda Founding Member, visit hammerandnailsbethesda.com.

About Hammer & Nails

Hammer & Nails is a premier men's grooming brand offering haircuts, shaves, skincare, waxing, and nail care in a refined, masculine setting. Founded in 2013, the brand operates more than 70 locations nationwide and continues to expand as a leader in the men's self-care industry.

Media contact:

Kara Brock

MBO Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Hammer & Nails