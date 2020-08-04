Hammer & Nails Groomed for Growth in Nation's Capital Region with 12-Unit Franchise Deal

RESTON, Va., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys, a men's grooming shop that provides haircuts, shaves and hand & foot care, in a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere, is pleased to announce it has awarded a multi-unit franchise deal to Ilona Kirzhner of Reston, Va. The mother of three boys immigrated to the United States from the FSU in 1977 and has an impressive history of career and educational wins.

In a first for the men's grooming franchise, Kirzhner signed on to open 12 shops over the next five years throughout Washington DC and Northern Virginia ("NOVA"). The dozen Hammer & Nails shops will bring approximately 300 new jobs to the area.

Kirzhner pivoted her career to franchising when businesses across the country were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. She quickly found herself in a professional pause. After some self-described soul searching, she began looking into entrepreneurship by way of franchising with the help of a career transition coach from The Entrepreneur Source. When the Hammer & Nails franchise was presented to her and she dug deeper into the brand, she saw strong leadership and loved the idea of a concept that helped men look, feel and be special in a safe and male-centric environment.

"The success the Hammer & Nails leadership team has delivered with this and previous endeavors made it an extremely attractive opportunity," said Kirzhner. "The more due diligence I did and the more I spoke with Aaron Meyers, the franchise's President and COO, the more I knew this was the best fit for me. I was searching for a business opportunity to grow long-term and ultimately take me into retirement. Bringing Hammer & Nails, a place for men from all walks of life to escape life's worries, will provide a welcomed getaway for men around the Beltway."

Throughout Kirzhner's career leading up to Hammer & Nails, she has specialized in performance improvement, government contracting, enterprise transformation, data science, change management and change leadership. With a Master of Science degree from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration from The College of William and Mary, on top of a Bachelor of Electrical Engineer from THE Ohio State University, Kirzhner will immediately become the most educated franchisee in the Hammer & Nails family. Additionally, among several industry certifications, Kirzhner holds and has practiced as a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt.

Kirzhner hopes to have her first location open by year's end, and is currently looking at retail space in Loudon and Fairfax Counties. Once her first location is established, she anticipates opening at least two locations in 2021, and three locations each for the next three years.

The Hammer & Nails experience coming to Washington DC and Virginia is unlike any other. The atmosphere is low-lit, with soft ambient lighting throughout the shop. Exterior windows are tinted for privacy and the interior is furnished with dark wood and steel, creating a relaxing vibe. Members are greeted by name, escorted to a luxurious oversized Bison leather chair, and handed a menu with complimentary beverages ranging from an ice-cold water to McAllen's whiskey, all included in the cost of the service. Shops have Direct TV, and every guest has a dedicated personal oversized device, remote and noise-cancelling BOSE headphones for entertainment during the visit.

"Ilona is a motivated, self-made woman who we are proud to call a Hammer & Nails franchisee," said Meyers. "This is a record franchise agreement for our brand, and we are eager to see how Ilona grows and develops the brand in NOVA and Washington DC. With her tenacity and keen instinct for business mixed with Hammer & Nails' respected franchise operations and top-tier services, we are confident that the men's grooming industry will prove successful in her region. When she starts opening her shops, there is no ceiling to her success."

With 12 new shops in the next five years, Hammer & Nails has a strong future in Washington DC and Virginia. For more information about the Hammer & Nails franchise opportunity, visit https://hammerandnailsfranchise.com/.

About Hammer & Nails

Hammer & Nails was founded in 2013 with the vision to provide hand and foot care, manicures and pedicures, haircuts and shaves to every type of male. After offering a franchise opportunity in 2015, the brand awarded licenses for more than 200 shops and is working to have 150 locations open and operating by 2025. To learn more about the brand, service offerings and locations, visit http://www.hammerandnailsgrooming.com/

