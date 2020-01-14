Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys Launches Highly Anticipated Product Line

FOLSOM, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys, a men's grooming shop that provides haircuts and shaves as well as hand and foot care in a relaxed and refined environment, recently announced the release of its highly anticipated product line. Available for purchase online and in-store, the product line was designed by skilled Hammer & Nails barbers with their clients in mind, and are the exact products used as part of grooming shops' services.

Since its inception, Hammer & Nails has been using proprietary products in all of its shops. The reason being that there wasn't anything like them on the market. All of the Hammer & Nails products contain natural essential oils, which not only promote skin and scalp health, but soothe clients with their relaxing, custom scents, like cedarwood and driftwood.

"Our clients have been asking to buy the products we use in our shops since day one, so the demand for our products became clear pretty early on," shared Aaron Meyers, President & COO of Hammer & Nails. "We took a lot of time and care in developing the product line so that it truly is an extension of the Hammer & Nails experience. Our goal is to have our clients feeling like a million bucks, so if we're able to help recreate that feeling for them at home, that's a huge win."

The tried-and-true product line will first feature the Hammer & Nails beard oil, after-shave gel and essential oils with the release of a beard wax, shampoo & conditioner and more to follow over the next six months. And, since the products were intended for use by barbers in Hammer & Nails shops, clients can rest-assured the ingredients and overall quality are unlike anything else on the market.

With 11 locations currently in operation, each Hammer & Nails shop offers a low-lit atmosphere with tinted exterior windows for privacy. The interior is furnished with dark wood and steel, to create a relaxing vibe from the moment you walk in. Once you arrive for your appointment, you're greeted by name and escorted to a beautiful oversized leather chair. You will have a choice of a complimentary beverage ranging from an iced tea to an IPA to a bourbon – all of which is included in the service cost. Every guest has a personal TV, remote and noise-cancelling headphones for entertainment during his visit.

The entire experience is not only the pinnacle of relaxation, but the hand and foot care yields significant health benefits. During a visit, professionally trained technicians examine feet and hands before the services begin in order to best advise clients on any questions related to grooming or overall health. Then, hands are wrapped in hot towels with essential oils. Every part of the process is about giving great service and helping make guys feel relaxed and pampered in a welcoming environment.

To learn more about Hammer & Nails or its new product line, visit hammerandnailsgrooming.com

About Hammer & Nails

Hammer & Nails was founded in 2013 with the vision to provide hand and foot care, manicures and pedicures, haircuts and shaves to every type of male. After offering a franchise opportunity in 2015, the brand awarded licenses for more than 200 shops and is working to have 150 locations open and operating by 2025. To learn more about the brand, service offerings and locations, visit http://www.hammerandnailsgrooming.com/

