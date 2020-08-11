Hammer & Nails Signs Multi-Unit Franchise Deal to Expand Men's Grooming Shop in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys, a men's grooming shop that provides haircuts and shaves & hand and foot care, in a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere, is pleased to announce it has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement with Nate Anderton, a Marine veteran and entrepreneur. The pandemic didn't stifle Anderton's ambition, and he signed on to bring three Hammer & Nails locations to the Columbus, Ohio area.

This January, while running errands, Anderton came across the Hammer & Nails that had recently opened in Westerville. Already looking for a new business venture to dive into, he was intrigued by the men's grooming shop and began researching the franchise opportunity. He was impressed with the uniqueness of the business model – a membership experience where men could be completely comfortable enjoying a hand or foot service while getting their beard groomed. While Columbus has great barbershops, Anderton liked how Hammer & Nails goes the extra mile for its members.

Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Anderton spent his adult life serving his country. After high school he spent six years in active duty for the Marines. When he got out, he still wanted to serve and joined the Army National Guard where he had a full time position for 14 years. After he retired from the Army in 2018, he was one of 70,000 veterans who applied for a special program with Amazon pairing military veterans with contracting careers, so Anderton has spent the last two years owning and operating a logistics company that contracts deliveries for Amazon.

"I was blown away by the experience at Hammer & Nails and knew pretty quickly that I wanted to be a part of the grooming shop's growth," said Anderton. "The stigma surrounding men getting pedicures and manicures is quickly falling by the wayside, and I look forward to offering a one-of-a-kind experience. After spending more than two decades having to be clean shaven in the military – you know what a great trim and shave feels like, and this is it."

Anderton hopes to have his first location open by year's end, and is looking for locations in Upper Arlington and Dublin.

The Hammer & Nails experience coming to Central Ohio is unlike any other. The atmosphere is low-lit, with soft ambient lighting throughout the shop. Exterior windows are tinted for privacy and the interior is furnished with dark wood and steel, creating a relaxing vibe. Members are greeted by name, escorted to a luxurious oversized Bison leather chair, and handed a menu with complimentary beverages ranging from an ice-cold water to McAllen's whiskey, all of which is included in the service cost. Shops have Direct TV, and every guest has a personal TV, remote and noise-cancelling headphones for entertainment during his visit.

"Nate is joining our brand at a key moment of growth. While the coronavirus pandemic has impacted life across America, we are confident that the men's grooming industry will prove resilient throughout Ohio because of our driven, welcoming franchise partners like Nate," said Nick Bertagna, Ohio Area Developer and Westerville franchisee for Hammer & Nails. "With Nate's three Hammer & Nails locations, men in Columbus will have never looked or felt better."

As Bertagna notes, Hammer & Nails has a strong future in Ohio. The brand is looking to add five shops in Cincinnati and five shops in Cleveland with qualified franchisees. For more information about the Hammer & Nails franchise opportunity, visit https://hammerandnailsfranchise.com/.

About Hammer & Nails

Hammer & Nails was founded in 2013 with the vision to provide hand and foot care, manicures and pedicures, haircuts and shaves to every type of male. After offering a franchise opportunity in 2015, the brand awarded licenses for more than 200 shops and is working to have 150 locations open and operating by 2025. To learn more about the brand, service offerings and locations, visit http://www.hammerandnailsgrooming.com/

