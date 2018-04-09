Hammer & Nails to Dominate Male Grooming Space; Appoints Industry Experts to Lead the Way

The male grooming industry has become mainstream, with barbering services proving to be the fastest growing sector. As the surge continues, Hammer & Nails has appointed a leadership team to elevate the brand to new heights as it continues to expand its nationwide footprint. As a trailblazer in the space, the brand is perfecting its membership-based model to give men the ultimate man cave nirvana experience while upping their grooming regime.

After seeing success as the second Hammer & Nails franchisee, Choi brings a unique perspective to the corporate team and has first-hand understanding of the daily operations of owning a Hammer & Nails franchise. His experience in the franchise industry began as a Massage Envy regional developer and multi-unit franchisee. Choi brings extensive franchise development knowledge to the C-suite and is no stranger to the health and wellness industry.

Choi's right-hand man, Aaron Meyers, is taking on the role of President & COO. Meyers' impressive resume details more than 25 years of experience in operations and brand development. As the former VP of Operations & Innovation at Massage Envy, he led over 1,000 company-owned and franchised locations delivering $1.3 billion of revenue across 49 states. His impressive background also includes an additional 20 years at FedEx Office where he led operations in Europe, Canada, and Latin America.

"Hammer & Nails is entering an exciting era of growth and as I step into this new role, my energies will focus on growing strategically to ensure success for everyone within the brand," said Choi. "Our new leadership team is strong, qualified, and has the knowledge to grow our company strategically. To continue our development across the nation, we are looking to partner with aspiring and established entrepreneurs who are looking to bring a fun and unique concept to their communities."

Receiving impressive reception during its first-year franchising, the brand is building on the initial momentum to break through the saturated health and wellness industry with a one-stop grooming shop for every American male. The largest portion of franchise agreements were inked with multi-unit Area Representatives who will further develop their territories with qualified franchise partners to strategically grow the brand.

"With licenses awarded for nearly 300 shops, this is an exciting time to be a part of the Hammer & Nails brand and I'm thrilled to be joining such a strong leadership team," said Meyers. "This new position will allow me to help franchisees with their day-to-day operations and ensure all locations are running efficiently while delivering a superior service—all in the ultimate man cave nirvana."

The Hammer & Nails experience is unlike any other in the health and wellness space. The atmosphere is low-lit, with soft ambient lighting throughout the shop. Exterior windows are tinted dark for privacy and the interior is furnished with dark wood and steel, to create a relaxing vibe from the moment you walk in. If you have an appointment (which most guests do), you're greeted by name and escorted to a luxurious oversized leather chair. You'll select a complimentary beverage ranging from an ice-cold water to McAllen's whiskey, all of which is included in the service cost. Every guest has a personal TV, remote and noise-cancelling headphones during his visit.

About Hammer & Nails

Hammer & Nails was founded in 2013 by Michael Elliot with the vision to provide hand and foot care, haircuts and shaves to every guy in man cave nirvana. The brand has awarded licenses for nearly 300 shops and is working to have 250 locations open and operating by 2022. To learn more about the brand, service offerings and locations, visit http://www.hammerandnailsgrooming.com/

