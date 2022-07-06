Hammerbeck Dental Welcomes Dr. Shayna Zalec to the Team

PULASKI, Wis., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Adam Hammerbeck of Hammerbeck Dental is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Shayna Zalec to their esteemed practice. Dr. Zalec was born and raised in De Pere, Wisconsin, and is excited to be serving her extended Green Bay community. She is passionate about providing outstanding general dentistry for patients of all ages and brings a wealth of expertise in the area of sleep dentistry involving sleep apnea, bruxism, and the airway.

"We are delighted to add a talented dentist to our growing practice," says Dr. Adam Hammerbeck. "It is our pleasure to provide the highest level of dental care to the greater Green Bay community, and we are looking forward to serving even more members of our community with the addition of Dr. Zalec."

Dr. Zalec's college career started at the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse. While in college, she participated in a dental mission trip to Costa Rica and worked for an oral surgeon in Onalaska before beginning dental school at LECOM. Today, she continues to stay up-to-date with new developments in the field, regularly taking courses in dental sleep medicine, craniofacial pain/treatment, medically complex patients, and general dentistry as well as specialty care. She is currently a member of the American Dental Association, the Wisconsin Dental Association, and Spear Education.

Dr. Zalec is excited to be joining this team and to get to know the community. "I can't wait to become immersed in our great community and get to know you all," she adds.

Hammerbeck Dental provides comprehensive dental care to patients of all ages in the communities of Pulaski, Green Bay, Bellevue, DePere, and other surrounding communities in Wisconsin. The practice offers a wide range of oral health services such as preventive dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, endodontics, periodontics, implant dentistry, and sleep apnea treatment, among many others. To learn more about Hammerbeck Dental and the services provided, please visit their website. https://hammerbeckdental.com

