HammerTech Signs Enterprise Agreement With DPR Construction

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global construction technology firm HammerTech, a collaborative cloud-based performance and productivity-focused operations platform, today announces that DPR Construction, one of the most innovative construction companies in the United States, has signed an enterprise agreement with HammerTech as its operational system for safety. The partnership will enable DPR Construction to further standardize safety processes across all their projects, in every region throughout the U.S.

"We are very excited to be partnering with such an innovative and successful company as DPR, one of America's largest general contractors. This announcement represents a further milestone for HammerTech in our journey to become the leading global HSEQ software platform," said Milton Walters, CEO of HammerTech.

DPR selected HammerTech to support scalable processes and help the company focus on operational excellence while supporting the highest possible safety standards.

"We cannot change the industry if we don't improve our systems," said DPR Management Committee Member Matt Hoglund. "While we have always embedded safety into how we approach work, it is time to move forward from some of the previous ways we have managed safety to better align with our goal to be the safest contractor and to create a safer industry for all. We believe implementing HammerTech will align with our 'Ever Forward' value, streamline our safety processes, allow us more time to build in the field and apply collected data to keep workers safer."

With 16 configurable modules, HammerTech's system was designed to support unique company requirements. "We are pleased to announce this partnership and HammerTech's expansion into the United States market," says Bradley Tabone, Regional Director (EVP) US, HammerTech. "This partnership will enable HammerTech and DPR to work together to empower safety across the U.S. while advancing innovative ideas around safety operations."

With HammerTech's platform, clients can manage pre-construction and daily field operations, including safety and quality, their way. The platform allows clients to digitize processes and design workflows that match with how their company operates. HammerTech is usability-focused and has developed from the ground up alongside key construction partners. It's a practical, affordable, and effective process-driven solution.

