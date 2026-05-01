Hammes Healthcare names Chris Stanley a partner

MILWAUKEE, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammes Healthcare, a leading provider of consulting and project delivery services, has named Chris Stanley a partner, recognizing his leadership in healthcare consulting and development and his significant impact to the organization through expansion across the Southeast.

Chris Stanley, Regional Vice President, Hammes Healthcare

Based in St. Augustine, Florida, Chris joined Hammes in 2017 as a vice president and was promoted earlier this year to regional vice president of the Southeast. He has more than 27 years of experience in the healthcare industry and is responsible for leading market development and strategy across the region, including healthcare real estate and market strategy, facility planning, project management, activation and development services.

Since 1998, Chris has worked exclusively in healthcare, with a background in specialty physician business and ambulatory surgical center development. His experience includes physician recruitment, practice development, mergers and acquisitions, and hospital-physician joint ventures. Throughout his career, he has helped healthcare organizations expand access to care and improve performance through strategic growth initiatives. His approach is grounded in a community- and patient-first philosophy, with a focus on financial stewardship, strategic alignment, and delivering customized solutions to meet healthcare providers' unique challenges.

Chris is a board member and vice president of the Southeast Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development (SESHSMD). He earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of North Florida and a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration from the University of Alabama.

"On behalf of the Hammes Healthcare board of directors, we are pleased to welcome Chris to our team of partners," said Patrick Hammes. "His leadership, industry expertise, and ability to build strong client relationships will further strengthen our presence in the Southeast and enhance the value we deliver to healthcare organizations."

About Hammes Healthcare

Hammes Healthcare is a national consulting firm that provides real estate and market strategy, facility planning, project management and development services to the healthcare industry. As a reflection of its commitment to the healthcare industry, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 27 consecutive years—including 21 years as No. 1—and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. For more information, visit www.hammes.com.

SOURCE Hammes Healthcare