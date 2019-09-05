Hammitt Los Angeles Awarded Design Excellence Award By Accessories Council

Hammitt's Dillon bag was voted the top handbag under $1,000 in the Accessories Council's public poll. Among Dillon's award-winning features are six-way reversibility, an easily accessible cell phone pocket and a removable, adjustable strap.

Founded in 2008, Hammitt designs leather handbags seasoned with their signature rivet detail and industry-leading functionality. Beloved by celebrities including Jamie Chung, Candace Cameron Bure, Jaime King, and Hannah Godwin of The Bachelor franchise, Hammitt is quickly becoming a pop culture favorite.

"We love that the Accessories Council fosters creativity and innovation among brands of all sizes and styles. The fact that voters selected our Dillon bag in such a wonderful field is a testament to the innovation our design team brings to the table," said Tony Drockton, founder and Chairman.

Drockton accepted the honor in New York City alongside Hammitt designer Jeanne Allen, who notes that Dillon is one of her most frequently worn self-designed styles.

About Hammitt:

In 2008, Hammitt dreamt of radically redesigning the contemporary handbag experience. A small team of beach dwellers began carving out a new, customer-focused world: A world where form meets function, price integrity triumphs and lifetime promises reign supreme. With over 800 retail partners and a fervent hometown crowd, Hammitt has a reputation for unforgettable experiential retail and barrier-breaking customer service.

