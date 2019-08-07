Hammitt Los Angeles Designs Limited Edition Handbag For West Coast Bentley Rally

Founded in 2008, Hammitt designs leather handbags seasoned with their signature rivet detail and industry-leading functionality. Beloved by celebrities including Jamie Chung, Candace Cameron Bure, Jaime King, and Hannah Godwin of The Bachelor franchise, Hammitt is quickly becoming a pop culture favorite.

Hammitt has been a favorite of the West Coast Bentley Rally faithful for multiple years, with a variety of bags showing up en route from Los Angeles to Napa Valley. This year, with Bentley's 100th birthday approaching, Hammitt decided to team up with Luxury Rally Club and design a piece that embodied the classic car's signature elements. In addition to limited edition green leather, the Daniel features a wine opener stamped with "Bentley 100 Years," as well as an interior cardholder commemorating this milestone in Bentley history.

"We love everything about the West Coast Rally community, as well as the Bentley tradition," said Tony Drockton, Founder & Chief Cheerleader. "Many of the cars you see at this rally are from the 1920s. It's our goal to design bags that endure in the same way, all while bringing people together."

This July marks Bentley's 100th year as one of the world's premiere luxury car manufacturers. The West Coast Bentley Rally is one of many celebrations planned around the globe to kickstart another century of "Extraordinary Journeys."

About Hammitt: In 2008, Hammitt dreamt of radically redesigning the contemporary handbag experience. A small team of beach dwellers began carving out a new, customer-focused world: A world where form meets function, price integrity triumphs and lifetime promises reign supreme. With over 800 retail partners and a fervent hometown crowd, Hammitt has a reputation for unforgettable experiential retail and barrier-breaking customer service.

Social Media: Hammitt: @hammittla (Instagram + Twitter) || #FeelItLoveItHammitt | #Hammitt

