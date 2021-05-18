Hammock Hotels adds 8 new locations in Vacation Destinations

Hammock Hotel Rochester Niagara Falls

One of the most striking features is each hotel is uniquely designed, providing relaxing experiences with a local flavor. Most importantly, the hotels each have a deeply caring Crew and Captain who take pride in serving guests staying at their location. To keep a high level of service, all the hotels will feature Hammock standards for guests including upgraded Triple-Sheet bedding, thicker towels, Text-The-Desk, StarNights Rewards, and an-upcoming Our Locale Captains wall to highlight the history of the local community around the hotel.

Hammock Hotels & Resorts offers a pure hospitality experience: where the hotel crew are only focused on ensuring a relaxing environment. Another striking element of Hammock Hotels is the StarNights Rewards Program. Guests who stay 11 unique times at any Hammock hotel can earn one free Reward night; no complicated points system or uncertain hoops to jump through.

Old School Hospitality, mixed with New Tech

Hotel guests at Hammock Hotels & Resorts will find authentic and friendly service, in addition to modern amenities to enjoy. In addition to high-speed Wi-Fi and large Flat Panel TVs with HDMI ports, guests can use Text-The-Desk to simply reach the front desk during their stay. And Hammock Hotels features an all-new App available for iOS and Google devices.

Travelers can visit GoHWW.com for more info and to book Hammock hotels at the lowest prices.

SOURCE Hammock Worldwide

