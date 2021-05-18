Hammock Hotels adds 8 new locations in Vacation Destinations
New Hammock Hotels & Resorts locations includes the Jersey Shore, Central Pennsylvania, Rochester NY, Northeast Philadelphia
May 18, 2021, 06:00 ET
TOMS RIVER, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammock Hotels & Resorts (GoHWW.com) is welcoming the addition of 10 hotels for family travelers, staycation travelers, and corporate travelers to its network. The newly added hotels are located by famous beach destinations like Wildwood and Seaside Heights. Other incredible destination hotels are located by Niagara Falls, amazing Rochester NY, fun Hershey PA, traditional Lancaster Dutch Country, lively Northeast Philadelphia, incredible Longwood Gardens, and quaint New Hope PA.
The list of new hotel locations is below:
- Hammock Hotel Rochester Niagara Falls
- Hammock Inn & Suites Exton King of Prussia
- Hammock Hotel Philadelphia-Levittown-Langhorne
- Hammock Hotel Lebanon Hershey
- Aire Hotel Lebanon Hershey
- Hammock Hotel Lancaster
- Aire Hotel Lancaster
- Boardwalk Hammock Inn & Suites Wildwood Oceanfront
- Hammock Inn & Suites North Beach
- Aire Hotel North Beach
One of the most striking features is each hotel is uniquely designed, providing relaxing experiences with a local flavor. Most importantly, the hotels each have a deeply caring Crew and Captain who take pride in serving guests staying at their location. To keep a high level of service, all the hotels will feature Hammock standards for guests including upgraded Triple-Sheet bedding, thicker towels, Text-The-Desk, StarNights Rewards, and an-upcoming Our Locale Captains wall to highlight the history of the local community around the hotel.
Hammock Hotels & Resorts offers a pure hospitality experience: where the hotel crew are only focused on ensuring a relaxing environment. Another striking element of Hammock Hotels is the StarNights Rewards Program. Guests who stay 11 unique times at any Hammock hotel can earn one free Reward night; no complicated points system or uncertain hoops to jump through.
Old School Hospitality, mixed with New Tech
Hotel guests at Hammock Hotels & Resorts will find authentic and friendly service, in addition to modern amenities to enjoy. In addition to high-speed Wi-Fi and large Flat Panel TVs with HDMI ports, guests can use Text-The-Desk to simply reach the front desk during their stay. And Hammock Hotels features an all-new App available for iOS and Google devices.
Travelers can visit GoHWW.com for more info and to book Hammock hotels at the lowest prices.
