Hammond Lumber Company Acquires EBS Building Supplies, 10 Locations

With the announcement, Hammond acquires all 10 EBS locations, including Bar Harbor, Belfast, Blue Hill, Bucksport, Calais, Camden, Cherryfield, Ellsworth, Machias and Rockland. The locations and more than 300 employees will continue to operate with a retail hardware-oriented focus and sell lumber and building materials.

"As we celebrate our 65th anniversary, we are excited to begin a new chapter in our history and look forward to welcoming the EBS employees to our family company. We have a tremendous amount of respect for the company and the success of their leadership and employees over the past 48 years, that all started when Austin Goodyear founded the company. From a business perspective, their 10 locations along the coast are a great addition and a perfect geographic fit for us to serve more customers across the state and specifically eastern Maine. I also want to recognize the EBS leadership team for their work and commitment that has led to this announcement, they have been a pleasure to work with," said Mike Hammond, president/CEO of Hammond.

Hammond Lumber Company, based in Belgrade, is a third-generation Maine family-owned business that was recently named the top Maine company in sales on the Prosales Top 100 list, ranked 36th in the country. The company carries a full line of forest products, and specializes in eastern white pine and saws more than 6,500,000 board feet each year. The company has been recognized nationally for their commitment to workplace safety as a recipient of the National Safety Council's Occupational Excellence Achievement Award.

Ellsworth Builder's Supply, Inc., founded by Austin Goodyear, was established in 1959 as a subsidiary of the Ellsworth Falls Lumber Co., Inc. The company was recently ranked 80th on the Prosales Top 100 list as sales have grown steadily to more than $80 million.

Hammond will continue to employ the EBS employees, bringing the total number of Hammond employees to more than 800. As part of the announcement, Hammond plans to close the company's Pemaquid and Wilton locations and reassign employees to the Farmington and Damariscotta stores.

The 11 current Hammond locations in Auburn, Bangor, Belgrade, Boothbay Harbor, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Fairfield, Farmington, Greenville, Portland and Skowhegan will continue to operate with a pro-oriented lumber and building materials supply focus.

Hammond carries a full line of forest products and specializes in eastern white pine, and has grown to be one of the largest independent building material retailers in the northeast. Don Hammond, vice president of Hammond, has 51 years of experience and leads the manufacturing operations and his son, Mike Hammond, president/CEO of Hammond, with 32 years of experience oversees all other aspects of the company.

Anchor Peabody was the exclusive financial advisor to Hammond in the transaction, provided due diligence and transaction execution support, and will help Hammond post-transaction with the integration of EBS. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



